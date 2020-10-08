WarnerMedia names Jean-Paul Colaco as new ad sales chief
WarnerMedia has brought in former Apple and Hulu executive Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco as its new head of ad sales.
Colaco most recently led Apple’s search ads business in the Americas. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at Hulu before joining Vessel, the video subscription service that was acquired by Verizon and founded by Jason Kilar, who is now CEO of WarnerMedia. Colaco also spent time at the virtual-reality startup Jaunt.
Colaco replaces Donna Speciale, who left WarnerMedia in July 2019. He joins as the media giant goes through a period of reshuffling. Aside from overseeing WarnerMedia’s linear ad sales and digital inventory, he will help guide the launch of HBO Max’s ad-supported offering next year.
Colaco will report to Tony Goncalves, head of WarnerMedia’s commercial business.
“JP is a well-respected, proven leader who brings with him a fresh perspective about the connection between the customer journey and advanced advertising,” said Goncalves. “He understands our vision as a company—that in embracing moments of great change and taking risks, we can create a better customer experience around our brands. He joins a world-class team and together they will further strengthen WarnerMedia’s position as a leader in sales.”
The WarnerMedia ad sales leadership team of Amit Chaturvedi, revenue operations and product management; Katrina Cukaj, ad sales strategy and network partnerships; Joe Hogan, sales and client partnerships; and Amy Leifer, operations and services, will report directly to Colaco.
“I am thrilled to be joining WarnerMedia, one of the best storytelling companies in the world with an unparalleled array of global brands and franchises,” Colaco said in a statement. “It is humbling to be part of the team creating the next generation of advertising experiences alongside our incredible brand partners. We are in the midst of the next chapter of media transformation and advertising is a critical component to the fabric of the ecosystem. We have the opportunity to connect marketing messages to consumers, winning over their hearts and minds, in innovative ways that have never been done before. I am excited to join this talented team and collectively build a customer-centric advertising experience delivering powerful and relevant brand messaging across platforms.”