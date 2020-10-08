Media

WarnerMedia names Jean-Paul Colaco as new ad sales chief

Colaco has spent time at Apple and Hulu
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 08, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
CBS rethinks iconic eye in new branding strategy

Jean-Paul 'JP' Colaco, WarnerMedia.

Credit: Jean-Paul 'JP' Colaco

WarnerMedia has brought in former Apple and Hulu executive Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco as its new head of ad sales.

Colaco most recently led Apple’s search ads business in the Americas. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at Hulu before joining Vessel, the video subscription service that was acquired by Verizon and founded by Jason Kilar, who is now CEO of WarnerMedia. Colaco also spent time at the virtual-reality startup Jaunt.

Colaco replaces Donna Speciale, who left WarnerMedia in July 2019. He joins as the media giant goes through a period of reshuffling. Aside from overseeing WarnerMedia’s linear ad sales and digital inventory, he will help guide the launch of HBO Max’s ad-supported offering next year.

Colaco will report to Tony Goncalves, head of WarnerMedia’s commercial business.

“JP is a well-respected, proven leader who brings with him a fresh perspective about the connection between the customer journey and advanced advertising,” said Goncalves. “He understands our vision as a company—that in embracing moments of great change and taking risks, we can create a better customer experience around our brands. He joins a world-class team and together they will further strengthen WarnerMedia’s position as a leader in sales.”

Related articles
In another post-merger purge, Donna Speciale splits with WarnerMedia
Anthony Crupi
WarnerMedia opens programmatic buying to political advertisers
Jeanine Poggi
Xandr drops the call in its efforts to modernize TV advertising
Jeanine Poggi
WarnerMedia opens up HBO Max ad inventory to entire marketplace
Jeanine Poggi

The WarnerMedia ad sales leadership team of Amit Chaturvedi, revenue operations and product management; Katrina Cukaj, ad sales strategy and network partnerships; Joe Hogan, sales and client partnerships; and Amy Leifer, operations and services, will report directly to Colaco.

“I am thrilled to be joining WarnerMedia, one of the best storytelling companies in the world with an unparalleled array of global brands and franchises,” Colaco said in a statement. “It is humbling to be part of the team creating the next generation of advertising experiences alongside our incredible brand partners. We are in the midst of the next chapter of media transformation and advertising is a critical component to the fabric of the ecosystem. We have the opportunity to connect marketing messages to consumers, winning over their hearts and minds, in innovative ways that have never been done before. I am excited to join this talented team and collectively build a customer-centric advertising experience delivering powerful and relevant brand messaging across platforms.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

CBS rethinks iconic eye in new branding strategy

CBS rethinks iconic eye in new branding strategy

Trump-Biden grudge match fails to set audience record for televised debate

Trump-Biden grudge match fails to set audience record for televised debate
Disney sells TrueX to mobile and location ad firm Gimbal

Disney sells TrueX to mobile and location ad firm Gimbal

The New Yorker’s RBG tribute is hauntingly understated

The New Yorker’s RBG tribute is hauntingly understated
Emmy Awards hit another ratings low for virtual ceremony

Emmy Awards hit another ratings low for virtual ceremony

Remembering RBG: Time honors Justice Ginsburg

Remembering RBG: Time honors Justice Ginsburg
Streaming TV marketplace gets another 'plus' platform

Streaming TV marketplace gets another 'plus' platform

Fox News looks to capitalize on possible delay in election results

Fox News looks to capitalize on possible delay in election results