Media

WarnerMedia opens programmatic buying to political advertisers

Programmatic marketplace powered by Xandr ensures creative meets WarnerMedia standards
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on August 26, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Disney partners with Steve Stoute's agency to connect brands to diverse audiences
Credit: iStock

WarnerMedia is allowing political advertisers to purchase digital inventory programmatically ahead of the presidential election, while still ensuring creative meets network standards.

Political and advocacy advertisers, which previously have been barred from buying ads programmatically due to concerns around the inability to pre-approve creative, can now purchase inventory in a private marketplace powered by WarnerMedia’s ad unit Xandr. Digital video, display and connected TV inventory will be offered in the marketplace and will be biddable.

Political advertisers haven’t been able to buy programmatically through WarnerMedia—whose networks include CNN—in the past, because programmatic often means relinquishing certain controls over the campaign, which is especially tricky in more sensitive categories like political and advocacy advertising.

Related articles
WarnerMedia opens up HBO Max ad inventory to entire marketplace
Jeanine Poggi
AT&T combines WarnerMedia and Xandr
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Xandr's Chief Business Officer on how crises have impacted TV advertising
Jeanine Poggi
Programmatic transparency and the future of adtech
Vishveshwar Jatain

WarnerMedia reconfigured its workflow by activating a multi-step approval process, including a manual creative review by the media company to ensure advertisements meet its standards. The tool allows WarnerMedia to look at the creative and know what’s running through the programmatic pipes, and allows for creative approval.  

“WarnerMedia—like all publishers—has a responsibility to meet the needs of our advertising partners while protecting audiences who come to our platforms for information and entertainment,” Joe Hogan, exec VP, sales and marketing, WarnerMedia, said in a statement. “The highest of standards is key in protecting each of our partner’s messages, and digital environments are no exception. In collaborating with Xandr, we are confident that this system and solution enables political and advocacy advertisers to reach the intended audiences in the proper context, across our entire ecosystem.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Disney partners with Steve Stoute's agency to connect brands to diverse audiences

Disney partners with Steve Stoute's agency to connect brands to diverse audiences
How Esquire’s moody, poetic (and socially-distanced) The Weeknd cover came together

How Esquire’s moody, poetic (and socially-distanced) The Weeknd cover came together
‘The Great Fire’: A Breonna Taylor portrait covers Vanity Fair’s September special issue

‘The Great Fire’: A Breonna Taylor portrait covers Vanity Fair’s September special issue
Pharrell Williams curates Time’s ‘New American Revolution’ cover package

Pharrell Williams curates Time’s ‘New American Revolution’ cover package
Hulu looks to woo small brands who haven't advertised in streaming TV

Hulu looks to woo small brands who haven't advertised in streaming TV

Billie Eilish stars in a gorgeous rallying cry for the ‘generation that lives online’

Billie Eilish stars in a gorgeous rallying cry for the ‘generation that lives online’
WarnerMedia opens up HBO Max ad inventory to entire marketplace

WarnerMedia opens up HBO Max ad inventory to entire marketplace

TV giants see glimmers of hope for the ad market

TV giants see glimmers of hope for the ad market