Washington Football Team hires NFL's first chief creative officer
The Washington Football Team is bringing in what its says is the first chief creative and digital officer within the National Football League. The team named Will Misselbrook to the role on Tuesday, reporting directly to team President Jason Wright.
Misselbrook joins The Washington Football Team amid a massive rebrand of the franchise, which includes the selection of a new name and team identity. He will be charged with leading efforts around creative storytelling, digital sales and content monetization.
Washington dropped the long-controversial Redskins name and logo in July in the wake of social justice protests. In an effort to make fans part of the process, it has spent the past several months soliciting name suggestions and creative from fans, receiving nearly 40,000 submissions. It is chronicling the rebrand process on WashingtonJourney.com.
Misselbrook joins the team from The Wall Street Journal, where he served as global head of creative. He has also held roles at Wieden+Kennedy, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH New York, as well as director of global creative content development for Coach in New York and head of creative content and branded entertainment for Condé Nast.
“The team did a fantastic job of creating access at a time when it was needed more than ever to bring fans into the gameday and football experiences online. We’ll look to extend that approach through more dynamic content and explore new, immersive opportunities to connect the team to the fanbase, partners, alumni, and our entire community,” Misselbrook said in a statement.
The team says Misselbook’s title is the first of its kind within an NFL front office, with no other team currently having a C-suite member dedicated to digital or creative disciplines.
In February, the Washington Football Team named Stagwell Group’s Code and Theory to lead the creative rebrand.