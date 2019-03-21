Watch Fox's ad promoting its 'fresh start'

Now that Walt Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets is officially done, Fox is looking to assure viewers its new slimmed-down company will still carry their favorite TV shows.

In the 90-second promo, which aired Wednesday night, Fox celebrated this "fresh start" by showcasing the programming that will continue to run on its remaining networks following the acquisition of its studio by Disney. These shows include "The Simpsons," the musical drama "Empire" and the Ryan Murphy dramedy "9-1-1." Several of these series, including "Empire," are produced by Twentieth Century Fox TV, which is now owned by Disney.

Fox used clips from its shows to address to the shakeup happening at Fox. "The company we knew and loved is changing…it's time for us to build an entirely new empire," said "Empire" character Lucious Lyon, played by Terrence Howard, in the spot.

"This is the beginning of a new era," echoed Randolph Bell of "The Resident," played by Bruce Greenwood.

Earlier on Wednesday, Disney finalized its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox's assets, which includes the studio, as well as cable networks like FX and National Geographic. This leaves Fox with its broadcast channel, sports networks and news assets.