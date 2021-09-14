Media

Watch: How brands should approach responsible media investing—with OZY Media’s Carlos Watson

Watson discusses evolution of the media landscape and the need for responsible media investment
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on September 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Fox buys TMZ as entertainment chief Charlie Collier revamps the Murdochs’ empire
Credit:
OZY

Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Carlos Watson, co-founder and CEO at OZY Media, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss how the digital media company is working with brands in their efforts at socially responsible media investment. 

Watson helped found OZY, a multiplatform media and entertainment company, in 2013. OZY now boasts a diverse audience of 75 million people, most of whom are millennials or Gen Z.

As brands look to develop closer relationships with younger, diverse audiences, they are turning to OZY to not only help connect them to these potential consumers but also to do so authentically. 

To this end, over the past several months OZY has struck long-term deals with agencies such as GroupM and Dentsu Media, as part of their efforts to find media outlets that fit instead so-called "responsible" investment frameworks. 

The deal with GroupM, for example, will include the creation of original video, audio and written series for GroupM clients, and consultation services on trends and what’s new and next. While OZY is perhaps best known for its morning newsletter, it also has podcasts, produces TV shows and has an events arm with festivals such as OZY Fest.

 

More Ad Age video
Watch: R/GA CMO on how the ad world can push prison reform
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas
Judann Pollack
Watch: Gary Vaynerchuk warms up for his big NFT 'drop'
Garett Sloane
Watch: Twitter's Jennifer Prince discusses audio, brands and NewFronts
Garett Sloane
Watch: Mindshare global CEO on responsible media buying and a cookieless future
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Slack CMO on next phase of pandemic marketing as offices reopen
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Crown Media's CEO on evolving the Hallmark Channel brand
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Volkswagen of America’s marketing VP on its electric vehicle ambitions
E.J. Schultz
Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook
Mike Juang
Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'
Garett Sloane
Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Watch: Super Bowl commercial surprises and key takeaways from the Big Game
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Indeed debuts its first Super Bowl commercial
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Fox buys TMZ as entertainment chief Charlie Collier revamps the Murdochs’ empire

Fox buys TMZ as entertainment chief Charlie Collier revamps the Murdochs’ empire
Cosmopolitan launches The New C-Suite, honoring women of color entrepreneurs

Cosmopolitan launches The New C-Suite, honoring women of color entrepreneurs
Architectural Digest teams up with Black Interior Designers Network on sustainability-themed showhouse

Architectural Digest teams up with Black Interior Designers Network on sustainability-themed showhouse
MTV's VMAs sell out of airtime as advertisers get back to on-the-ground marketing

MTV's VMAs sell out of airtime as advertisers get back to on-the-ground marketing
TV trade group forms measurement task force amid Nielsen issues

TV trade group forms measurement task force amid Nielsen issues

Nielsen CEO predicts TV ratings accreditation restoration 'in months'—but sees bigger issues

Nielsen CEO predicts TV ratings accreditation restoration 'in months'—but sees bigger issues
Disney raises price for Hulu streaming service by $1 a month

Disney raises price for Hulu streaming service by $1 a month
Inside ABC's marketing push for 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Inside ABC's marketing push for 'The Wonder Years' reboot