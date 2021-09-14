Watson helped found OZY, a multiplatform media and entertainment company, in 2013. OZY now boasts a diverse audience of 75 million people, most of whom are millennials or Gen Z.

As brands look to develop closer relationships with younger, diverse audiences, they are turning to OZY to not only help connect them to these potential consumers but also to do so authentically.

To this end, over the past several months OZY has struck long-term deals with agencies such as GroupM and Dentsu Media, as part of their efforts to find media outlets that fit instead so-called "responsible" investment frameworks.

The deal with GroupM, for example, will include the creation of original video, audio and written series for GroupM clients, and consultation services on trends and what’s new and next. While OZY is perhaps best known for its morning newsletter, it also has podcasts, produces TV shows and has an events arm with festivals such as OZY Fest.