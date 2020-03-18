What does TV viewing look like for advertisers on a weekend in March with no live sports?
To begin to understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on TV sports, we looked back at last year—specifically, the weekend of Selection Sunday and the end of college basketball conference tournaments—and compared it to the weekend that just passed using data from iSpot.tv, which measures all TV ads across linear, VOD and CTV sources in real time.
Last year during Selection Sunday weekend, March 16-17:
College basketball games delivered the largest portion of opportunities for brands to reach consumers, accounting for $45 million in estimated media value, which amounted to 10.8 percent of all TV ad revenues for the weekend with 6.4 percent of the weekend’s total reach (2.1 billion TV impressions) across nearly 27 hours of advertising.
7.1 percent of ad impressions were delivered by ESPN from March 16-17, 2019.
15 percent of ad impressions were delivered by the major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.
NBA basketball was second over that 2019 weekend (behind college basketball) with $16.5 million in estimated ad revenue.
PGA Golf delivered 1.13 percent of ad impressions and an estimated 1.62 percent of revenues over that 2019 weekend.
This year, during the first weekend (March 14-15) without live American sports in nearly two decades:
Two cable news networks accounted for 10.2 percent of all TV ad impressions: Fox News had 5.7 percent, while CNN served up 4.5 percent.
Broadcast-network delivery of ad impressions went from 15 percent down to 11 percent.
But big money still went to sports. While college basketball reruns on sports networks didn’t draw the most eyeballs, they did still result in more estimated TV ad spend than anything else on TV over the weekend. College basketball topped the list in terms of estimated spend at $26.1 million.
The big reach last weekend went to the cable shows that delivered lots of airings and ads. Procedurals such as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “NCIS,” when taken all together, delivered over a billion ad impressions—across over 18 hours of advertising over the weekend.
Food shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” had over 300 minutes of ads and delivered almost 465 million TV ad impressions.
While airlines and cruise lines pulled their ads off the air, online booking sites continued to spend, and health insurance companies switched creative to coronavirus-awareness campaigns.
While the big networks are bringing in the higher ad spends, it’s the cable news and lifestyle networks, such as HGTV, and family-friendly networks, like Nickelodeon, that are delivering more reach for the dollar right now.
At a high level, the disruption of live sports is having a major impact on brands that depend on such programming for massive reach. These are the marketer categories and brands that heavily bankrolled March Madness broadcasts last year:
2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Top Industry Advertisers by Industry (by spend)
Vehicles: Automakers (est. $155 million)
Insurance: Auto & General (est. $99.1 million)
Electronics & Communications: Wireless (est. $78.1 million)
Restaurants: Quick Serve (est. $58.3 million)
Electronics & Communications (est. $49.2 million)
2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Top Brand Advertisers (by spend)
AT&T Wireless (est. $68 million)
Buick (est. $42.5 million)
Geico (est. $36.4 million)
Capital One Credit Card (est. $31.6 million)
Progessive (est. $27.9 million)
As more advertisers adjust their media plans and replace now-outdated creative, we’ll keep an eye on macro trends across TV advertising and keep you updated.