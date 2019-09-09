What to expect from HGTV’s ‘A Very Brady Renovation’
Ad Age’s Coming Attraction offers brief previews of TV shows, movies and more of interest to marketers and media people.
Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, the original cast of “The Brady Bunch” (well, most of them) will be returning to television. But they won’t be alone.
Thanks to HGTV, which crushed Lance Bass’ dreams when it paid $3.5 million for the Bradys’ original TV house last year, the six surviving “Brady Bunch” stars are joining forces with “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott on the heavily hyped “A Very Brady Renovation” to sync the Studio City property with its dark-wood-and-shag-carpet TV glory. The non-stop promotion machine for the show included a cast appearance on NBC’s “Today” this morning (above).
The Brady actors will also be joined by HGTV personalities Lara Spencer, Jasmine Roth and Steve Ford, among others, gutting the house as they rebuild room-by-room, episode-by-cheesily-titled-episode. Tune in to watch Jan, Cindy, Marcia, Greg, Peter and Bobby swing some sledgehammers and bring their on-screen home (which, in the 1970s, was only used for exterior shots and looked nothing like the show’s interior set) back to life, 45 years after it went off the air. After that there will be four more episodes to round out the limited series.
So how’s it going to turn out? Well, we already kind of know, because back in May HGTV announced that the reno had wrapped, and the network even published a few photos of the finished house on its website—although of course you’ll have to tune into the series finale for the full emotional “reveal.”