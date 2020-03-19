‘When the World Stops’: See Time’s 6 pandemic covers
Time magazine is out today with six covers for its special coronavirus-focused March 30 issue, “showing images ranging from the tragically hard-hit Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to the balconies of Tehran and the streets of China,” writes Edward Felsenthal, Time’s editor-in-chief and CEO, in a letter to readers. “Seen together, they are meant to show how truly banded together we all are in this fight.” View larger images of the covers here.
Elsewhere in that letter, Felsenthal speaks to the newsweekly’s mission during this time of global crisis:
For all of us at Time, it is in moments like this that we feel our greatest sense of responsibility to provide trusted information and guidance to our audience of more than 100 million people around the world. And so on Jan. 21, China correspondent Charlie Campbell traveled to ground zero in the coronavirus crisis, the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. At the time, hard to fathom now with some 200,000 cases globally, there were about 440 confirmed cases. Since then, our team has been publishing nearly 24/7 on the trajectory of the virus and what we all need to do to mitigate its worst effects.
We are doing our work, as so many of you are, while remote from our offices, with our families and loved ones in various states of social distance. Nearly all our employees are now working from home. I’m writing this letter from my kitchen table, and my colleagues have worked from similar settings to produce this issue. ... “Greetings from the future,” an editor in our Hong Kong office—which began remote work in late January—announced at one of our daily meetings early this month. The Hong Kong team has been providing guidance to the rest of us, including encouraging coverage of how some parts of Asia seem to have kept the virus at bay.
The magazine’s cover story, “What to Know and What to Do About the Global Pandemic,” includes links to Time’s wide-ranging coverage throughout the special issue.