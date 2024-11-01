Why Latin music is a huge opportunity for brands to connect with young, diverse audiences

Latin music’s exploding popularity has transformed the global music landscape, and as the Latin Grammy Awards mark their 25th anniversary this November, the genre has reached a pivotal moment. Gen Z is driving its growth, Latin artists are dominating worldwide entertainment, and brands have a unique chance to connect with this diverse and highly engaged audience. It’s a milestone that underscores Latin music’s cultural impact, presenting brands with the perfect opportunity to craft tailored marketing strategies that resonate with this growing audience. How we got here: A brief history of Latin music As the fastest-growing genre in the U.S., Latin music shows no signs of slowing down. Its roots in U.S. culture stretch back a century, but the 1960s saw the launch of Fania Records and the explosion of salsa. Artists like Gloria Estefan, Menudo, Selena, Ricky Martin and Shakira became household names, with hits performed in English, but the genre’s true global breakthrough came in 2017 with the massive success of Luis Fonsi’s megahit “Despacito.” Its longevity on mainstream radio paved the way for stars like J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Karol G to stay true to their heritage and “crossover” without having to sing in English—a seismic shift for Latin music and American culture. Because of this, Latin music offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate and diverse audience. A cultural movement powered by Gen Z Gen Z is reshaping the music landscape by spending an average of four hours daily consuming music—much of it in Spanish—and driving a surge in Latin music’s share of overall U.S. consumption. This generation’s fascination with Latin music, particularly reggaeton, has even sparked an interest in native English speakers learning Spanish, pointing to the deep cultural ties between language, music and identity. With this in mind, brands have the opportunity to connect with this demographic of fans, but they must recognize that Latin music is not a homogenous genre—it’s a vibrant cultural movement that spans diverse subgenres, each rooted in distinct Hispanic communities. Here are just a few: Empowering brands through authentic engagement Understanding the cultural impact of Latin music is essential for developing effective marketing strategies that resonate with today’s audiences, and working with a leader in that space can help provide necessary introductions and nuance. Sistema Uforia, TelevisaUnivision’s all-encompassing Latin music platform, plays a pivotal role in this space by offering brands a customizable ecosystem across streaming, radio, social media and live events. With over 500 touchpoints, including 73 million U.S. social followers, Sistema Uforia helps brands connect with consumers at scale. Its live events, from concerts to top Spanish-language award shows, offer real-time engagement opportunities. A prime example is Uforia Casa Creator, an experiential extension of the Latin Grammys, which creates a space for creator-led activations, pop-ups and branded content opportunities. Recent campaigns have featured creators like Debi Nova (@debinova) for Infinity, Mariangela (@mariangelaguerra) for the premiere of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” along with J Noa (@jnoamusic) and Goyo (@goyo) for Sprite. Additionally, Sistema Uforia’s dedication to artist discovery has elevated stars like Becky G, Sebastian Yatra, and most recently Xavi solidifying its role as a key player in the evolving music industry. The deep connection this platform has with artists, labels and the entire music ecosystem provides brands with authentic, turnkey, ways to engage Latino audiences and be part of cultural milestones, including the Latin Grammys 25th anniversary and beyond, creating strategies that celebrate and elevate Latin music and culture. This genre has shown that it can evolve and gain traction with audiences while transcending language, but understanding the cultural nuances that drive its popularity is essential for brands looking to connect authentically with young Latinos. By leveraging the insights and capabilities of platforms like Sistema Uforia, brands can navigate the nuances of this vibrant music ecosystem and create meaningful connections that resonate deeply with consumers. Embracing the richness of Latin music also helps brands position themselves as allies in celebrating and amplifying the voices of diverse communities—a move that will undoubtedly create loyalty and engagement from a generation that values authenticity and representation. About TelevisaUnivison TelevisaUnivision (TU) is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. TU is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals, powering all platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, the leading Mexican movie studio, the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S., the Uforia digital platform and ViX, the largest Spanish-language global streaming platform. Jesus Lara Jesus Lara is president of U.S. local media at TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company. In this role, Lara oversees strategy for Uforia, the No. 1 Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S., which includes 35 owned radio stations and 25 major live concerts, serving Spanish-language audiences across the country with Latin music, news, sports and more. Lara also leads operations and sales for the company’s local TV and radio businesses.