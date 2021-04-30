Why brands are being compelled to choose sides in a polarized political climate
Perhaps it’s time to add a “v” for values to the traditional 4P’s of marketing. Brand activism is more abundant than ever, and that’s no coincidence. Research suggests that consumers are more likely to reward companies and brands that stand up for the issues they believe in. Brands like Nike, UPS and Toyota that are recognized for their high commitment to purpose have grown at more than twice the rate of others, according to a 2020 Kantar report.
But brands are also getting swept up in a torrent of events beyond their control. Ever since the start of the pandemic and last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, and continuing through the January 6 Capitol Hill riots and backlash over what many see as Georgia’s restrictive new voting law, it seems that companies and brands are increasingly expected to respond to every major cultural or political flash point—and often with a point of view that is in line with today’s younger, diverse and more progressive electorate.
“The events of the past year have made it inescapably clear that brands and companies have a responsibility to step up as both a force of good for society and a force of growth for business,” says Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble. “People are looking at what’s behind the brand: what are its values and beliefs, and what are the specific actions they’re taking to make the world a better place.”
The strategy does come with serious risks. Today’s volatile political landscape is a minefield for corporate leaders, as the CEOs of Delta and Coca-Cola discovered when their initial lukewarm statements in support of voting rights resulted in calls for major boycotts that led to more forceful announcements. Even Major League Baseball, with its snap decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, seems to have gotten the message.
Some marketers argue the more, the merrier when it comes to brands that champion vital causes like the environment. “It’s great to have more voices be a part of this movement because there needs to be a sense of urgency [about climate change],” says Cory Bayers, vice president of global marketing at Patagonia. “There are always going to be a few superficial campaigns here and there, but I have confidence in the community and our customers that they know when someone is just trying to appease them or sell them something.”
Yet others are sounding the alarm over what they see as a growing problem of activism without decisive action. "If you’re not willing to act, there’s no sense in getting involved in the game because the people you serve are too smart, too savvy, and will call B.S.,” wrote Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy in an open letter in Fortune in January.
So how can brands make smarter—and perhaps more selective—choices as to when and how to speak out on the issues? This is the crux of our latest trend report. We interviewed a diverse group of authors, cultural experts, academic leaders, researchers and brand consultants, as well as marketers like Pritchard and Bayers who are on the front lines. We break down the individual brand strategies, examine the different interpretations between Gen Z and millennials, gather the latest market intelligence on the pros and cons of brand activism—and even tackle the thorny subject of cancel culture—in this sweeping 15-page report.
