The Ad Age Amp Holiday Gift Guide
Amp members share what’s on their holiday gift—and gift-giving—wish lists this holiday season
Christmastime is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’ve already had your office holiday party and your white elephant gift exchange. Inside info: Top gifts at Ad Age this year included a Bob Ross Chia Pet, an Ember Mug and a personalized theme song written by Associate Multimedia Producer Max Sternlicht—he’s really talented. Aiming a little higher than your typical Secret Santa, we decided to ask members of the Amp community to share the top gifts they’d like to receive and which they’d like to give, for both their work and nonwork lives. There’s a little something for every budget size out there, from desktop succulents and sustainable office essentials to weeklong treks through the Swiss Alps.
Book: “Strategy Is Your Words” by Mark Pollard
"When I'm feeling stuck, I often turn to my internet strategy tribe to give me a kick in the brain, and I've found Mark's resources incredibly helpful in the past. This book would have a nice home in 'Strat Row' for whoever on my team might need a kick too." —Lexi Whelan, Strategy Director, Mekanism
Charitable donation
"I love do-good gift catalogs from charity organizations—IJM, Preemptive Love, Compassion, World Vision... It's so much fun to know there's a goat running around Africa somewhere with my name on it!" —Julie Overby, Copywriter, VOLTAGE AD
Coaching Session with Cindy Gallop
"A day with Cindy Gallop. Better than a jump rope at the airport." —Janet Northen, Director, Agency Communications, McKinney
Font of the Month Club
"I recently discovered Font of the Month Club, which would be an awesome gift for any art director or designer in your life." —Jenny Nicholson, Group Creative Director, McKinney
Headspace subscription
"As creative people/knowledge workers/idea makers/whatever you want to call us agency folk, we have a lot swirling around up there. We need to be good to our minds to create good work. Meditating helps us carve out some time to step away from the noise and can create space for ideas to breathe and grow." —Lexi Whelan, Strategy Director, Mekanism
Human Design Blueprint by Erin Claire Jones
"Not dissimilar to an astrological chart—it’s based on astrology and quantum physics, among other things—we all have a specific Human Design. Knowing yours can help provide insights on how you’re wired, the best way for you to make decisions and living in better alignment with yourself. Even you don’t buy into this sort of thing, I find most people are interested in reading about themselves and the topic can make for fun dinner conversation!" —Joycie Weatherby, VP and Account Director, Experiential Marketing, RPA
Leadership classes
"A private session with Laura Freebairn-Smith from OPG."
Master Class gift card
"A gift-card to Master Class. Over the last couple of months, I've had a blast learning from some of the world's most creative and influential people through the platform. These lessons not only honed my personal interests (thanks Gordon Ramsay) but also my professional interests. Why wouldn't I share lessons on creative leadership from Disney's Bob Iger or entrepreneurship by Sara Blakely to my colleagues?" —Kenny Nguyen, CEO, ThreeSixtyEight
Udemy subscription
"There are so many secondary digital skills that I want to pick up but don't know where to start. Having a well-constructed tutorial can make all the difference when building up momentum in a new area, and not having to sift through all the crap on YouTube would be a wonderful gift." —Colin Dwan, Creative Technologist, McKinney
Digital communication cleanse
"One day a week of no emails, Slacks or texts. We would actually have to get off our arses, go find each other, and talk." —Janet Northen, Director, Agency Communications, McKinney
Food tour/cooking class
"I'm going to be a classic millennial here and say that I'd love something #experiential, especially if it's food-related. Whether it be a cooking class or a food walk in Chinatown, I want to do more activities that get the people I love together doing something I love, which is eating." —Lexi Whelan, Strategy Director, Mekanism
AllBirds
"Everyone deserves to feel the comfort of these shoes!" —Kenny Nguyen, CEO, ThreeSixtyEight
Face oil
"An organic multi-use skincare oil made from plant-based ingredients. I’ve been in a mode of minimizing and if I can replace multiple products with one, I’m all about it!" —Joycie Weatherby, VP and Account Director, Experiential Marketing, RPA"
Polo Golf Custom Slim Fit Stretch Polo
"For a certain part-time golfer to be hit by sudden inspiration to commit full time to his golf game." —Karin Onsager-Birch, Chief Creative Officer, FCB West
Waxed Pack from Causegear
"A custom branded roll-top waxed canvas pack from Causegear would look super sweet with the VOLTAGE lightning bolt across the front. All their pieces are fair trade and help fund freedom around the globe for people trapped in slavery and poverty. Talk about force for good!" —Julie Overby, Copywriter, VOLTAGE AD
Mythopia natural wine
"It was developed by an ecologist from Dresden." —Scott Goodson, CEO, StrawberryFrog
Mugs
"I was really inspired by Kerry Diamond, of Cherry Bombe, who promoted a Bring Your Own Cup movement at her Brooklyn coffeeshop. This is something she talks a lot about on the Radio Cherry Bombe podcast and I wholeheartedly agree. So I’d gift a commuter mug to one of my colleagues because we don’t need to keep using single-use cups, lids and sleeves!" —Joycie Weatherby, VP and Account Director, Experiential Marketing, RPA
Ski pass
"I am much more excited about giving than receiving things, but the one gift I would like is snow. Lots of snow! Fuse is based in Vermont, and snow is the foundation of our winter recreation. Each year we give everyone a season pass to the ski resort of their choice. We want everyone to get outside and enjoy the winter. We also close the office if it snows more than 12” in a day so everyone can get out and ski or snowboard." —Issa Sawabini, CEO, Fuse
Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip
"Many of my colleagues have kids and I love the idea of gifting them something they can do with their tiny humans. Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip is a box full of imaginative games perfect for road trips or family game night. Plus, it was invented by a former colleague of mine, so it feels like a wholesome circle of creative life in ad land." —Lexi Whelan, Strategy Director, Mekanism
Inis
"Who doesn’t like board games? And if you think Settlers of Catan is fun, wait ‘til you play Inis." —Will Deutsch, Copywriter, RPA
Jump rope
"Perfect for airport delays." —Janet Northen, Director, Agency Communications, McKinney
PixelPals
"Desk toys count as work-related, right? I'm a huge geek and love my video game memorabilia. Getting me something playful without being childish is the key for a good desk toy." —Colin Dwan, Creative Technologist, McKinney
Brooklinen sheets
"Simply because I love sleeping. Especially with comfortable sheets." —Kenny Nguyen, CEO, ThreeSixtyEight
Oil diffuser
"A little self-care a week is the gift that keeps on giving so you can keep feeling like yourself, no matter what the week brings you." —Mike Ridley, Head of Growth and Partnerships, The Community
Otherland Fallen Fir Candle
"I am late to this party and I am obsessed. The scents are made to explore and test and the labels are beautiful! Nothing says, 'dont mind the mess' like a lit candle in the kitchen." —Moya Fry, Client Strategist, VIA
Air purifier
"An air purifier is always good." —Winter King, Senior Developer, VOLTAGE AD
Daily planner
"This one by Green Dreamer is produced to be as ecofriendly as possible for a paper product." —Joycie Weatherby, VP and Account Director, Experiential Marketing, RPA
Oblique Strategies cards
"I’m always looking for new methods and tools to help with ideation. Oblique Strategies—subtitled Over One Hundred Worthwhile Dilemmas—created by Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt in 1975, is a set of over 100 cards, each of which suggests a new way to think about or tackle a creative problem. They’ve been used by everyone from David Bowie to Paul McCartney, so why not me and my team?"
Phone booth
"A private phone booth for the office, so that callers can have privacy and the rest of the team can be less distracted." —Mark Matthews, Marketing Strategist, NextNow
SEED Livelihood journal holder
"This journal holder from SEED Livelihood is made from sturdy canvas and has a great feel. The trendy charcoal color goes for both guys and gals! Plus it's fair trade and made by women in East Asia who are survivors of or at-risk for trafficking and other traumas." —Julie Overby, Copywriter, VOLTAGE AD
Space Pen
"Laptops and phones are great, until you need a pen. And this Space Pen can write upside down in zero gravity or right side up in your next meeting. Not only does it collapse to fit in your pocket, it can withstand a dryer cycle if you forget to take it out. Bonus points if your coworker gets Seinfeld references: 'Take the pen!'" —Will Deutsch, Copywriter, RPA
Succulent
"Sometimes we’re at work longer than we are at our house, so why not decorate and make your space feel a little more like home?" —Mike Ridley, Head of Growth and Partnerships, The Community
Work clothes
"A gift card or subscription to one of those clothing rental sites. Work clothes are expensive! —Ella Zeiler, Digital Marketing Coordinator, VOLTAGE AD
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
"Noise-cancelling wireless headphones, so you can drown out the bluetooth speaker when you want." —Adam Rowan, Software Engineer, VOLTAGE AD
Bluetooth speaker
"Bluetooth speaker, so you can stream music playlists." —Adam Rowan, Software Engineer, VOLTAGE AD
Dash camera
"Because it can guard you against malicious claims." —Adam Rowan, Software Engineer, VOLTAGE AD
Foot massager
"Foot massager, because it can be relaxing and helps reduce stress." —Adam Rowan, Software Engineer, VOLTAGE AD
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massager
"While I’d love to have a massage therapist on retainer, the Hyperice Hypervolt percussion massager is a close second. Plus, it looks like it’s straight out of the Starship Enterprise." —Will Deutsch, Copywriter, RPA
iPhone 11 Pro Max
"iPhone 11 Pro Max has a camera that suits my cinematographic pursuits on the side. The portrait function is also great for memorable shots of my daughter, while the AR functionality is looking better and better." —Mark Matthews, Marketing Strategist, NextNow
MacBook Pro
"The new Macbook Pro comes with a larger screen, more CPU processing and speed, and powerful graphics processing. They also got around to returning the keyboard to a more comfortable design." —Mark Matthews, Marketing Strategist, NextNow
Oculus Quest
"The Oculus Quest is an affordable, fully functional, and accessible VR device that is pushing the whole industry forward. It's fun, educational, and entertaining. I recommend it to everyone." —Mark Matthews, Marketing Strategist, NextNow
Noise-canceling headphones
"I would really need to love this person, but the best office gift I can think of is a good set of noise-canceling headphones. My favorites are the Sony ones. I had been using cheap Bluetooth headphones for years before just recently realizing I was totally missing out on the sweet escape of good headphones. They may be pricey, but they can transform any workspace into an audio oasis." —Colin Dwan, Creative Technologist, McKinney
Upright GO Posture Trainer
"Good posture is something that is instantly slimming and what better way to say, new year new you that with a straighter posture!" —Moya Fry, Client Strategist, VIA
CLEAR Membership
"Accepted at most major airports, the membership allows you to use your eyes and fingerprints to confirm your identity. While they may not appreciate the gift during the moment, I know they will when they travel and not worry about long lines at TSA."Kenny Nguyen, CEO, ThreeSixtyEight
Travel experience
"A mountain trek through the Bernese Oberland in Switzerland." —Scott Goodson, CEO, StrawberryFrog
Cash
"The only gift I ever ask for is the continued love and support of my—Haha, just kidding. I would like a big pile of money. I would like a big pile of money because I am enslaved to a debilitating amount of debt. Happy Holidays!" —Coleman Larkin, Content Strategist, Cornett
Staff
Ashley Joseph - Writer
Corey Holmes - Web Producer
Kate Papacosma - Copy Editor
Contact Us
James Palma
General Manager, Revenue and Client Partnerships
[email protected]
John Dioso
Editor, Studio 30
[email protected]