The electric vehicle race gets charged and Facebook responds to the New Zealand shooting video: Monday Wake-Up Call

Markters are charging up their plans for electric vehicles. Their moment is coming (last week it was widely reported that Daniel Craig will drive an electric car in the next James Bond movie) and in the new issue of Ad Age, E.J. Schultz takes a wide-ranging look at which companies are winning the race for dominance in electric vehicles.

While Tesla is still ahead in the U.S., Schultz writes, Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Honda, VW and Audi have made grand pronouncements about their electric vehicle ambitions. Last week, VW Group said it will launch an estimated 70 new electric models in the next 10 years. Schultz points out that "a tipping point could come in 2022, when the cost of owning a battery electric vehicle will finally be on par with owning a gas-powered one."

He also takes a detailed look at Ford's electric vehicle facility in Detroit, where its 55-strong Team Edison is charged with making good on the automaker's $11 billion promise to bring 40 electrified vehicle models to market by 2022.

New Zealand fallout for Facebook

Discussion of social media's role in the broadcasting of Friday's mosque mass shooting in Christchurch,New Zealand, intensified over the weekend. Multiple media outlets including CNN have pointed out that the shootings, live-streamed for 17 minutes, were "made for social media" and, on Friday, as Bloomberg reported, users said content was still widely available hours after being first uploaded to the shooter's Facebook account.

Facebook tweeted over the weekend that it had "removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which 1.2 million were blocked at upload." However, according to Reuters, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wants to "discuss live streaming with Facebook." Meanwhile, as the Wall Street Journal reports, even as mainstream sites delete the content, it's still popping up on extremist sites such as online messageboard 8chan.

Mark Penn Q&A

After MDC Partners' fourth quarter results on Thursday, Ad Age's Megan Graham caught up with the holding company's new CEO, Mark Penn. Penn's appointment was confirmed last week after his Stagwell Group announced a $100 million equity investment in the holding company. In the Q&A, Penn reveals his plans for MDC including "clear actual financial incentives for working together within the MDC group." He also says he's looking to put in cost savings of about $35 million by the end of the first year.

Campbell's snack boost: Campbell's is boosting its snack marketing with a 25 percent increase in its media in second half of fiscal 2019, reports Ad Age's Jessica Wohl. Campaigns are planned for Snyder's of Hanover pretzels and two potato chip lines, Cape Cod and Kettle, plus Goldfish cracker brand Epic Crunch.

'Show time': Apple is set to unveil details of its entertainment streaming plans at an event on March 25, reports The New York Times, as the company looks to take on Netflix. Invitations with the tagline "It's show time" have gone out, and Hollywood luminaries such as Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg are expected to be in attendance at the event in Cupertino, California.

From Oreos to hummus: Sabra has hired Mondelez's Jason Levine as its chief marketing officer, reports Ad Age's Jessica Wohl. Levine was most recently global head of marketing transformation and excellence at Mondelez, and worked on Oreo for more than a decade.

'Danger to public health': McDonald's is under fire in the U.K. over its long-running "Monopoly"-themed promotion, reports The Guardian. The strategy, it writes, "endangers public health by encouraging customers to eat more fast food in exchange for prizes such as fries, desserts and fizzy drinks." Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, has urged the company to cancel the promotion in light of the childhood obesity crisis in the U.K., branding the competition "a danger to public health."

Advertising Week Europe: Advertising Week Europe kicks off today in London. Expect plenty of talk about Brexit, as well as appearances from WPP CEO Mark Read, supermodel Winnie Harlow and politician Chuka Umunnna, leader of the new breakaway Independent Group in the U.K. Parliament. More information here.

Campaign of the Day: In Sweden, media owner Clear Channel is trying to calm stressed and anxious commuters via outdoor advertising. Dynamic billboards on Stockholm's Metro system are showing an "emotional art gallery" of different artworks created specifically to counteract negative emotions. They are triggered by the emotions of passers-by, which are calculated using publicly available data such as news stories, travel updates and even people's Google searches. Read more about it on Creativity Online, plus catch up with Creativity's Top 5 ideas of the week, including an augmented reality app from Goodby Silverstein's CCO Margaret Johnson that aims to put more women in history books.