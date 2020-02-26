News

Advertising Week Europe ‘monitors’ coronavirus as London media agency shutters

OMD UK has closed its doors over virus fears
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on February 26, 2020.
Credit: Bloomberg

Advertising Week Europe has issued a statement that it intends to run as scheduled, despite growing fears in Europe over the coronavirus outbreak.

The event is due to take place from March 16-19 in London, attracting visitors from all over Europe. Scheduled speakers this year include S4 Capital CEO Martin Sorrell, WPP CEO Mark Read, Facebook Europe, Middle East and Africa VP Nicola Mendelsohn and former Unilever Chief Marketing Officer Keith Weed. 

A spokesman for Advertising Week Europe said in an email to Ad Age: “Advertising Week Europe will run as scheduled. We are, of course, monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation carefully and regularly. The health and safety of our partners, delegates and staff is our No. 1 priority.

“We will keep attendees updated with the latest information and encourage delegates to follow the latest advice from the UK Government – namely to wash hands with soap and water regularly, and seek medical attention if symptoms begin to develop.”

The statement comes as coronavirus fears grow in London following the rapid spread of the disease in Italy. As reported by Campaign, this afternoon Omnicom agency OMD shut its doors temporarily as a coronavirus precaution. Meanwhile, oil firm Chevron has sent 300 employees home from its office in Canary Wharf because an employee reported symptoms after returning from Italy.  

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. 

