Advertising Week Europe postpones until September due to coronavirus
Advertising Week Europe is the latest industry event to postpone due to coronavirus.
The London-based meeting, due to take place March 16-19 in London, announced this morning it had "made the difficult decision" to postpone to Sept. 14-17 2020. The event drew 35,000 delegates last year over the course of the week.
In a statement, the organizers said: "Advertising Week prides itself on being an inclusive and accessible platform, and we felt it was critical to ensure it could be comfortably and safely attended by British, European and global delegates."
The statement added: "We remain committed to the live experience at Advertising Week Europe, harnessing our influential audience, face-to-face meetings and continuing professional development to help drive business forward."
It also said it would run new curated content, including videos, podcasts and articles featuring AWEurope speakers, on its digital platforms AW360 and AWLearn, starting next week.
Advertising Week, like other industry events, had earlier stated that it intended to run as scheduled, with speakers including S4 Capital CEO Martin Sorrell; WPP CEO Mark Read; Facebook Europe Middle East and Africa VP Nicola Mendelsohn; and former Unilever Chief Marketing Officer Keith Weed.