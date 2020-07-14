News

Amazon develops smart shopping cart for cashierless checkout

The Dash Cart will debut at a new kind of supermarket Amazon is opening later this year in Los Angeles
Published on July 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Oatly of Sweden valued at $2 billion after Blackstone investment

Dash Lane

Credit: Amazon

Amazon.com Inc. has developed a smart shopping cart that will ring up purchases and let consumers check out more speedily.

Equipped with a flat screen, the Dash Cart will debut at a new kind of supermarket Amazon is opening later this year in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the company said Tuesday.

The e-commerce giant has been trying to stand out in the competitive physical retail market, most notably with its Amazon Go convenience stores that automate the checkout process.

Earlier this year, the company confirmed that it will license a version of its Go technology, called “Just Walk Out,” to other companies. The system uses an array of cameras and algorithms to track shoppers as they browse and charge them automatically when they leave.

More Ad Age news
Walmart jumps with Amazon Prime challenger nearing its debut
Amazon to rename Seattle’s KeyArena ‘Climate Pledge Arena’
Amazon pursues ties with Disney and other publishers in connected TV
Garett Sloane

Installing Amazon Go technology in existing stores would require shutting the location down for an extended period. By contrast, smart carts can be deployed without disrupting operations. It’s unclear if Amazon plans to license the Dash Cart to other retailers, but it already has competition: Caper and Veeve both sell carts that let shoppers scan products as they roam the aisles. Caper, for instance, is used in Ctown and Foodcellar in Long Island City, New York.

Computer vision and sensors identify items as they’re placed in the cart, and shoppers will exit the store through a special lane that can identify the cart and process payment, the Seattle-based company said in an e-mail. The cart was designed for small- to medium-sized grocery trips and fits two grocery bags, Amazon said. It also features a coupon scanner.

Photos of the Woodland Hills store and planning documents seen by Bloomberg appear to show a conventional supermarket layout, with space for a pickup-and-returns counter.

The Verge reported on the cart earlier.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Oatly of Sweden valued at $2 billion after Blackstone investment

Oatly of Sweden valued at $2 billion after Blackstone investment
Facebook’s voter drive inspires new claims of bias from Trump

Facebook’s voter drive inspires new claims of bias from Trump
Google search upgrades make it harder for websites to win traffic

Google search upgrades make it harder for websites to win traffic
Washington drops Redskins nickname and Ad Age reveals America’s Hottest Brands: Monday Wake-Up Call

Washington drops Redskins nickname and Ad Age reveals America’s Hottest Brands: Monday Wake-Up Call

Facebook considers banning political ads in the lead-up to the U.S. election

Facebook considers banning political ads in the lead-up to the U.S. election
Agency workers are fleeing cities, and Facebook promises to crack down on white nationalism: Friday Wake-Up Call

Agency workers are fleeing cities, and Facebook promises to crack down on white nationalism: Friday Wake-Up Call
Facebook's own civil rights auditors aren't happy with it, and United Airlines layoffs loom: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Facebook's own civil rights auditors aren't happy with it, and United Airlines layoffs loom: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Walgreens to enter the primary care market with VillageMD partnership

Walgreens to enter the primary care market with VillageMD partnership