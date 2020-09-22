News

Amazon launches $500 Prime Bike, encroaching on Peloton’s lane

The bike was developed through a partnership with Echelon Fitness and is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers
Published on September 22, 2020.
Ralph Lauren to eliminate 15 percent of workforce amid shift to e-commerce

Amazon EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike.

Credit: Echelon / Amazon

Amazon launched a “Prime Bike” on Tuesday in a bid to compete with an array of at-home exercise bikes that have become popular during the pandemic, such as those offered by Peloton.

The new EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike is available on the e-commerce giant’s website for $500, a steep discount to Peloton machines that cost well over $1,000. The Prime bike is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers and was developed through a partnership with Echelon Fitness. The machine comes with a free 30-day Echelon membership trial, which includes live exercise classes.

Shares of Peloton fell as much as 6.7 percent on Tuesday, but recovered to be down about 2 percent in afternoon New York trading.

Amazon often releases new hardware as a way to get its technology into consumers’ homes. The company sometimes uses a scatter-shot strategy, pushing out many different gadgets to see what works, including microwaves and clocks.

This is not the first time Echelon has entered into a partnership to distribute its bikes. It also had a deal with Walmart for a similar model at $500. This is why KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma isn’t too worried for Peloton.

“Other than a few cosmetic changes, the $500 bike is almost identical to Echelon’s $500 bike at Walmart.com, which has been available at Walmart.com since March and hasn’t had any noticeable impact to Peloton’s growth,” Yruma wrote in a note to investors.

—Bloomberg News

