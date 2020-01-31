Bloomberg, Trump unveil Super Bowl spots and DDB splits with Capital One: Friday Wake-Up Call
Bloomberg calls an audible
Both Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump released Super Bowl commercials yesterday and Mayor Mike surprised ad and political watchers who expected him to go after the current commander in chief. The former New York mayor’s 60-second ad instead turns his time over to a woman whose young son’s life was ended by gunshot. In the spot, she says that Bloomberg “heard mothers crying” and with his candidacy they now have “a dog in the fight” against gun violence. Trump, on the other hand, goes full-on flag-waving with stats about how the economy has improved and employment for African-Americans and Hispanics risen since he took office. Maintaining that the country has grown “stronger, safer and more prosperous” under his tenure, the Trump ad states that “America demanded change, and change is what we got.”
What's in their wallet now?
Omnicom Group's DDB yesterday announced internally that it is no longer working for Capital One, reports Lindsay Rittenhouse. DDB first won Capital One's U.S. creative business in 2004, taking the account from Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann. Capital One also handed its U.K. account to DDB London, from McCann, in 2005. In December 2018, DDB then lost the U.K. business to Mother. The U.S. business has been handled out of DDB's Chicago office.
Masters of their domain
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners founders Rich Silverstein and Jeff Goodby, whose agency has no fewer than four brands in the Big Game, dropped by the Ad Age Ad Lib podcast this week. “At one time I didn’t believe in Super Bowl advertising,” confesses Silverstein. “I thought it was too expensive for what you’ve got. Now I’ve totally changed my mind. The afterlife of a Super Bowl ad is amazing.” The pair, who is also teaching a MasterClass in advertising, chatted with yours truly about everything from what not to do in a high-stakes spot to the perils of playing it too safe. Goodby says that he has at times argued for scripts that pushed the boundaries, telling clients, “‘It’s tasteless, but it’s hilarious.’” And speaking of hilarious, here's a video of Goodby in his Birkenstocks dancing like Lil Nas X in the shop’s Doritos Super Bowl spot. You're welcome.
Jumpshot closes
Anti-virus firm Avast, which sold personal internet-browsing information it collected from people who downloaded its free software, is shutting down its marketing data operation. "Avast conducted the massive consumer-data surveillance through a spinoff company called Jumpshot, which is the entity that is closing, following an exposé of its practices," reports Garett Sloane, who notes that many agencies, brands and publishers relied on its data. Jumpshot was billed as “the only company that unlocks walled-garden data,” according to its own marketing materials.
Just briefly
Paper cut for Warren Buffett: Berkshire Hathaway is selling its newspapers to Lee Enterprises for $140 million, “a fraction of the $344 million he spent acquiring 28 daily papers less than a decade ago,” Business Insider reports. It adds that “Buffett's lifelong love of newspapers may well have distorted his view of the industry. He delivered 500,000 papers as a teenager and and challenges shareholders to best him at newspaper tossing during Berkshire's shareholder meeting each year.”
Lipton no longer Lever's cuppa: Dutch-Anglo giant Unilever is exploring the sale of its $3.3 billion tea business amid a steep slide in consumption. “Insanity is carrying on doing the same thing expecting different outcomes,” chief executive Alan Jope was reported to have said in the Wall Street Journal. “For 10 years we’ve been trying to ignite growth into our tea business unsuccessfully.”
Thunberg registers her name: Fearful of “imposters” and “commercial interests” misrepresenting her and her foundation, climate activist Greta Thunberg is registering her name, according to her Instagram. “I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done,” she said on her post on Wednesday.
Factoid of the week: Amazon Prime now has 150 million customers globally, the company said in its most recent earnings report.
I second that emoji: There are now 62 new emojis in the world, including boomerangs, olives, bubble teas, pinatas, plungers and accordions, according to Ars Technica. But our favorite reaction to these emerging emojis comes from Ad Age’s multimedia producer Max Sternlicht, who is partial to the tied rope. “So glad they finally have a sheet bend knot emoji,” he says. “I was getting so tired of having to resort to the clove hitch.”
