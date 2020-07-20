Brands slash social ad spend, and Trader Joe’s reviews ‘racist’ packaging: Monday Wake-Up Call
Brands slash social ad spend
We're over halfway through July and while the Facebook advertising boycott continues, another phenomenon is emerging: Brands not overtly part of the boycott are slashing their Facebook ad spend, too, and they’re also cutting back on advertising on Twitter.
Ad Age’s Garett Sloane has delved into the figures and, according to Pathmatics, for the first 10 days of July, spending from top advertisers has dropped 19 percent for Facebook and 9 percent for Twitter, compared to the same period in 2019. Brands shifting their spending away from Facebook, who are not public proponents of the boycott, include McDonald's, Kraft Heinz, LinkedIn, Geico and Disney-owned Hulu. Some brands also pulled spending from Twitter; McDonald's, for example, spent no money on Twitter for the period, compared to over $10,000 a day for the first half of the year.
So who’s benefiting? One answer appears to be YouTube, which is seeing major brands like Geico, Hulu and Samsung moving marketing dollars to its channel. The platform has had its own brand-safety issues in the past, but, says Sloane, it has "implemented additional brand controls in recent years that give major marketers more of an ability to direct their ads and understand the environments in which they run." (This article is a subscriber exclusive: to subscribe, find options at AdAge.com/membership.)
Trader Joe’s reviews ‘racist’ branding
Following Aunt Jemima, Eskimo Pie and others, Trader Joe’s is the latest brand to review some of its packaging in the wake of the racial injustice protests.
USA Today reports that a Change.org petition started two weeks ago accuses the grocery chain of labeling “some of its ethnic foods with modifications of ‘Joe’ that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes.” For instance, it goes on, “Trader Ming’s” is used to brand the chain’s Chinese food, “Arabian Joe” brands Middle Eastern foods, “Trader José” brands Mexican foods, and so forth.
Trader Joe’s told USA Today in a statement that it is already phasing out the names and is “in the process of updating older labels and replacing any variations with the name Trader Joe's.” However the petition, now signed by more than 2,000 people, goes further; it says that “the Trader Joe's company takes pride in the fact that the founder, Joe Coulombe, took inspiration in building the Trader Joe’s brand from a racist book and a controversial theme park attraction, both of which have received criticism for romanticizing Western Imperialism and fetishizing non-Western peoples.” That origin story might be harder to address.
Trump campaign ads encourage TikTok ban
As tensions between China and the West increase, President Trump’s re-election campaign is ramping up pressure on TikTok by encouraging supporters to sign a petition banning the Chinese-owned social video app.
According to Bloomberg News, ads appearing in users’ feeds on Facebook and Instagram last Friday claim: “TikTok has been caught red handed by monitoring what is on your phone’s Clipboard.” The ads encourage viewers to sign a petition to ban TikTok and direct users to a survey where they have to input personal information. They were paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and primarily target users aged 18 to 64, with the “largest percentage of views seemingly coming from election battleground states such as Texas and Florida.”
Trump has previously suggested that the U.S. could ban TikTok and the move comes amid increasing suspicion towards the app, with companies including Amazon (almost) issuing a security warning to its workforce earlier this month. Meanwhile, pressure on TikTok is also growing in the U.K., where the Sunday Times reports that the company has shelved plans to open a global HQ in London, because of escalating tensions between the U.K. government and Beijing.
Legal eagle
Linda Goldstein, a partner at BakerHostetler, talks to Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz on a range of legal issues affecting the marketing industry in the latest edition of the “Ad Lib” podcast, including disputes over sponsorship agreements upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Goldstein dives into the complexities of so-called “force majeure” clauses in contracts, which allow brands or properties to exit deals in the wake of unforeseeable events. She also examines how the Federal Trade Commission has acted under the Trump administration—and how it might get tougher if Biden wins in November. Listen up here.
Just briefly
‘Biggest OOH campaign of all time’: New Commercial Arts, the much-anticipated new U.K. agency opened by adam&eveDDB Co-Founders James Murphy and David Golding, has scored its first win: a brief to create what’s being touted as “the biggest OOH campaign of all time.” As Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse writes in this week’s Agency Brief, the client is the World Out of Home Organization (WOO), which wants to promote out-of-home marketing as the world begins to come out of the pandemic.
Crashing back in: Doritos is bringing back its “Crash the Super Bowl” user-generated ad contest for the opening weekend of the 2020-2021 National Football League season, writes Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl. Fans are invited to create videos that must include Doritos in some way and submit them by July 28. The compilation spot of winners is set to debut during NFL Kickoff weekend games, which are currently scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, if the coronavirus uptick doesn't change that.
Top 5 Live: Creativity’s “Top 5 creative ideas” was livestreamed for the first time ever on Friday. If you missed it, you can watch the full half-hour show here, with Creativity team Ann-Christine Diaz, Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood discussing the best ideas of the week, including Burger King’s project to reduce cow farts, Pornhub’s ad package for small businesses and Iceland’s tourism campaign releasing people’s screams of pandemic frustration across the country.
