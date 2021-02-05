News

The business of brands on the go

Download the updated Ad Age app today
Published on February 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Paramount+ creates a star trek and could the Boss be in the Bowl? Friday Wake-Up Call

An updated version of the Ad Age app is here!

Read the latest Ad Age articles, refer back to your favorite ones and share relevant news with your network directly from your phone and tablet. Plus, hear about breaking marketing and advertising news as it’s unfolding with push notifications on your lock screen.

The Ad Age app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, with a small sampling of articles. Subscribers get full access to all content, including breakdowns of the biggest headlines, exclusive interviews with brand executives and behind-the-scenes looks at the hottest campaigns.

 

Download on the App Store Get in on Google Play

 
 

Not a subscriber? Sign up for as little as $14/month here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Paramount+ creates a star trek and could the Boss be in the Bowl? Friday Wake-Up Call

Paramount+ creates a star trek and could the Boss be in the Bowl? Friday Wake-Up Call
Pinterest revenue jumps thanks to strong holiday season

Pinterest revenue jumps thanks to strong holiday season
FuboTV signs on to Unified ID 2.0, an industry-wide approach to internet identity

FuboTV signs on to Unified ID 2.0, an industry-wide approach to internet identity
How Jeff Bezos obsessed over consumers but missed community, plus more Super Bowl ads: Thursday Wake-Up Call

How Jeff Bezos obsessed over consumers but missed community, plus more Super Bowl ads: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Kantar bolsters ad measurement offerings with Google data integration

Kantar bolsters ad measurement offerings with Google data integration
NBCUniversal to debut developer conference for its ad platform

NBCUniversal to debut developer conference for its ad platform
Bezos steps down from Amazon, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton lend more celebrity glitz to the Super Bowl: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Bezos steps down from Amazon, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton lend more celebrity glitz to the Super Bowl: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
ByteDance sues arch-rival Tencent over alleged monopolies

ByteDance sues arch-rival Tencent over alleged monopolies