Cardi B stars in a delightfully weird Reebok ad. Plus, Emmy nominations: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. You can get an audio version of this briefing on your Alexa device; sign up here.
What people are talking about today
“Sport the unexpected” is the tagline in Reebok’s new ad, and everything about the ad is unexpectedly bonkers. Charmingly so. The trippy spot by Venables Bell & Partners “takes place at a beauty salon and stars Cardi B, Reebok's Club C sneakers and some crazy fingernails,” Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli writes. Some crazy purple-pink sparkly fingernails, to be exact. If you’re secretly a little bored of sneaker commercials telling you to “Just Do It,” this is the ad for you. Watch it here.
Outstanding commercial
When the Emmys announced the five nominees for Outstanding Commercial yesterday, two of the nods (unsurprisingly?) went to Apple. One was for “Don’t Mess With Mother,” an Earth Day-themed ad showing stunning-but-scary nature footage shot on an iPhone XS, set to the tune of Megadeth’s guitar-shredding tune “Last Rites.”
The other Apple nominee is perhaps more surprising: It’s the understated “Make Something Wonderful” Mac ad, which shows black-and-white photos of celebrities (Serena Williams, Paul McCartney, Kermit the Frog) using their MacBooks, along with shots of more ordinary folks doing the same. TBWA\Media Arts Lab was the agency on both; production company Camp4 Collective also worked on the Earth Day ad. Sandy Hook Promise, Netflix and Nike got nods too. Watch all five spots here, courtesy of Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz.
More Emmys news: “Advertisers looking to shill for their products and services within the context of an Emmy Award-winning series are once again more or less out of luck,” Ad Age’s Anthony Crupi writes. Ad-free cable and streaming platforms gobbled up most of the nominations for the best shows.
‘Unprecedented’
One of Amazon’s most unusual Prime Day promos this week was a $10 coupon for those willing to let Amazon track them all over the web. “This gives Amazon a holistic view of your web activity that’s frankly, unprecedented by an e-commerce retailer,” Jeremy Tillman, president at Ghostery, told Ad Age’s George Slefo. But is $10 a fair price for such prime consumer intel? Ummmm...
More on Prime Day sales: Amazon's Prime Day sales inspired lots of copycats. “As of Tuesday morning, 300 other retailers had their own Prime Day-related offers, according to RetailMeNot,” Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli writes. The sales are mostly over now, by the way, which means you missed out on your chance to get a super-discounted Instant Pot. Sorry.
Just briefly:
Nipple ban: Dutch airline KLM is getting flak for asking a breastfeeding woman to cover up. To comment on how outdated that policy is, critics are poking fun at the company’s tweets celebrating its upcoming 100th anniversary, Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing writes.
Meanwhile on Capitol Hill: “Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon defended their dominant positions in the tech ecosystem on Tuesday as Congress dug deeper into their business models looking for unfair business practices,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane writes.
For your review: What can brands do to improve and manage their customer's online reviews? Ad Age’s George Slefo looks at what companies like Denny’s and Massage Envy are doing.
Podcast of the day: Greg Hahn, chief creative officer at BBDO New York, often asks himself, “Is there an easier way to do this that gets better results with less effort?” Listen to his conversation with Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni on the “Ad Block” podcast. Subscribe here on iTunes and here on Spotify.
Marketing trend of the day: Dairy Queen has a Zero Gravity Blizzard, which is served with the cup held upside-down (because it’s zero gravity, get it?) Oreo has a new flavor called Marshmallow Moon, sold in glow-in-the-dark packets. This week marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and companies “are taking note of the moon’s perennial power as a marketing tool,” Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft writes. Read all about moon-related products and promos here. Including one from Blue Moon, obviously.
If you're reading this online or in a forwarded email, here's the link to sign up for our Wake-Up Call newsletters.