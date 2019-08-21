A #ChickenSandwichWars update. Plus, a crackdown on floating billboards: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A vs. Wendy’s
The chicken sandwich war that has raged on Twitter seems to be winding down, thankfully. There’s enough bickering on Twitter as it is; do we really need to watch Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s argue about whose chicken sandwich is superior? And why did non-chickeny brands like Long John Silver’s and Clif Bar feel the need to jump in on this debate? (The snack bar brand tweeted: “#SaveAChickenEatACLIFBar.")
The Twitter spat started after Popeyes introduced a new chicken sandwich, which is reportedly quite tasty. Even The New Yorker waxed poetic about Popeye’s new creation, “an exquisite slab of chicken breast, hefty and juicy and snow-white, in its crenellated armor of that uncommonly crisp fried batter...” Good for Popeyes. But really, it’s time now for the fighting to stop. In the wise words of the R/GA Twitter account, “Love is not a finite resource. It is possible to feel love for all the chicken sandwiches.”
Facebook gives users (a bit) more privacy
“Facebook is finally starting to roll out a new feature allowing users to see which advertisers have their data and prevent them from using that data to target ads,” Garett Sloane writes in Ad Age. The tool appeared first in Spain, Ireland and South Korea. The company had promised a “clear history” button over a year ago as it tackled privacy concerns, but referring to it that way gave people the mistaken impression they would be able to erase all their data from the social network. The program has been been rebranded, and Facebook now describes it as a way for people to disconnect their accounts from “off-Facebook activity”; that’s the user data collected by advertisers and developers and shared with Facebook for ad-targeting purposes. “Off-Facebook activity” doesn’t have the same ring to it as “clear history,” and it will be interesting to see how many people bother to make the change.
Floating billboards: a "blight" on our shores
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation cracking down on flashy, floating digital billboards, Crain's New York Business reports. “The legislation gives local governments the ability to prohibit vessels equipped with billboards from operating or anchoring within 1,500 feet of their shores,” and it's aimed at billboards with flashing, intermittent or moving lights, Crain’s reports. Cuomo calls the billboards “a nuisance that blight our shores and distract from the great natural beauty of our waterways.” But Ballyhoo Media, the company that runs the billboards, says it doesn’t believe the changes will go so far as to prevent it from operating. Stay tuned.
Ad fraud: A new fraud-prevention tool from mobile attribution company Singular holds promise as a solution to the fake app install problem, which is costing the industry billions of dollars, Ad Age’s George P. Slefo writes.
Under scrutiny: “To satisfy regulators, YouTube officials are finalizing plans to end ‘targeted’ advertisements on videos kids are likely to watch,” Bloomberg News reports.
Wins: “Mondelēz International has named WPP Group and Publicis Groupe the two major winners in its creative review,” Jessica Wohl writes in Ad Age.
Frosty and sunny: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is the new title sponsor of the Sun Bowl, which is being renamed the “Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.” Read more by Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.
Podcast of the day: Tom Goedde, chief marketing officer for DraftKings, the daily fantasy sports betting site, is about to launch the brand’s first-ever in-house ad campaign for TV, out-of-home and digital. In this week’s edition of the Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast, he tells George P. Slefo about trying to cast the company as less transactional and more of a lifestyle brand. Sign up for the podcast on iTunes or Spotify.
Ad of the day: Volvo Trucks and Forsman & Bodenfors, creators of the famous “Epic Split” ad starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, have a new spot out. As Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine writes, this time the protagonist is a trucker named Bob with a gold-plated vehicle, a penchant for manicures and flashy suits—and a lot of spare cash, thanks to fuel savings from Volvo’s engine. The background track is "If I Were a Rich Man" from “Fiddler on the Roof,” which is sure to be stuck in your head all day if you watch it, so beware.
