China could block TikTok U.S. sale, and Biden spends big on TV ads: Monday Wake-Up Call

China could block TikTok’s U.S. sale
Another major twist has been added to the matter of who might buy TikTok’s U.S. operations before the Trump administration bans the app, with the news this weekend that China would have to approve any sale by its parent company ByteDance.
On Friday, China added certain technologies to a revised list of export-control products published on the Ministry of Commerce’s website. According to Bloomberg News, these include speech and text recognition, and those that analyze data to make personalized content recommendations. Then on Saturday, as reported by the New York Times, “the country's Xinhua news agency published commentary by a professor who said the new rule would mean that the video app’s parent ... might need a license to sell its technology to an American suitor.”
The development complicates matters for potential buyers like Microsoft and Oracle, as well as others such as Centricus Asset Management and Triller, which were reported to have made a last-minute pitch on Friday to buy TikTok’s operations in several countries for $20 billion. It could mean China could block the sale completely, raise the price of TikTok or simply leverage pressure on any potential suitor.
Biden’s $38 million TV ad blitz
The Republican National Convention is over, but now get set for a tsunami of Biden campaign ads. As Simon Dumenco and Kevin Brown report in Ad Age’s latest Campaign Trail coverage, on Thursday, the last day of the RNC, Team Biden plowed $38 million into advance bookings of TV ads, per the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis.
The spend means the campaign is finally catching up with Team Trump, which has so far led the way on the ad spend front this fall. The Biden campaign now has $134 million of TV ads booked for Sept. 1 through Election Day, vs. $147.7 million booked by the Trump campaign. See the detailed breakdown, including battleground states and top 10 markets, here.
Meanwhile, for a flavor of what to expect from the Biden campaign, check out its two-minute ad that aired last week during “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” targeting Fox News viewers. As Dumenco writes, it’s a pretty traditional campaign ad, a “mini hagiography, complete with a soaring orchestral soundtrack” that is “mostly a celebration of Biden’s energy, working-class bonafides, empathy and belief in American ideals.”
Why industry activism isn’t working
The social turbulence of the past few years has led to a rise in industry activism, but, in recent months, some of the organizations formed to promote diversity and inclusion, in particular 600 & Rising and Time's Up, have been hit by their own turmoil; infighting, resignations and internal politics.
Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse takes a deep dive into what went wrong at both organizations, and what the industry can do about it, here. She writes that “some say both causes got caught in a tug-of-war between the industry’s old and new guard, stymying progress.” For example, one diversity and inclusion chief within a holding company agency says that “the goal of both organizations was to make the ad industry a more inclusive place, but they were actually not inclusive of all points of view.” There's also an argument that the organizations set up were too structured and organized, and not grassroots enough.
Nike’s portrait of sisterly love
The U.S. Open gets going today, with Serena Williams making a bid for her 24th Grand Slam singles title. To mark it, Nike this weekend released another highly emotional spot, featuring both Williams sisters.
The ad, posted to the stars’ Instagram channels, focuses on how the media has always played up the competition between the two sisters but suggests an alternative narrative: that both were furthering the causes of women's sport and racial equality. It’s narrated by Venus Williams, who says: “Ever since we were little girls, you’ve compared us to each other,” and ends by pointing out “It’s funny. You saw two tennis players trying to win a game. We saw two sisters changing it.”
The Williams sisters also appeared in the USTA’s “Be Open” campaign, which debuted last week and focused on the themes of racial justice and equality. For more on what to expect at the fanless U.S. Open this year, check out Ad Age’s report by E.J. Schultz.
Just briefly
Mother ship: Some agencies are ditching big offices after the pandemic, but not Mother New York, which has signed a 61,000-square-foot, 15-year lease at the Roulston House in Gowanus, Brooklyn, to serve as its new headquarters. More from Lindsay Rittenhouse in this week’s Agency Brief.
'Delete Uber': Uber has debuted a racial injustice campaign that tells users: “If you tolerate racism, delete Uber,” writes Ilyse Liffreing. Created to mark the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, it’s running on social media, in emails and in-app notifications, and will also feature on billboards appearing in 13 major U.S. cities. See it here, and don’t forget to check out Creativity’s live roundup of the week’s Top 5 ad campaigns.
Early exits: The premature departure of TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer last week was the latest in a year of surprisingly short stints by executives. Ilyse Liffreing details 12 others here.
Still to come: Zoom, Macy’s and Campbell’s Soup all have results to announce this week, and Disney is releasing “Mulan” on Disney Plus. Check out our Week Ahead roundup here.
