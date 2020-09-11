News

China prefers TikTok U.S. shutdown to forced sale, Reuters says

Officials think a forced sale would make ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington
Published on September 11, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
NFL season debut draws fewer viewers in crowded sports landscape
Credit: Bloomberg

China opposes a forced sale of TikTok’s operations in the U.S. and would rather see the popular video app shut down, Reuters reported Friday, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a mid-September deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance Ltd. to comply with an executive order to sell TikTok or face a ban. Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp have submitted bids to ByteDance, but the process has been complicated in recent weeks after China imposed new rules on technology exports that would apply to TikTok. ByteDance is increasingly likely to miss the deadline, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. Trump said Thursday he’s not considering an extension.

Chinese officials think a forced sale would make ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington, Reuters reported. In a statement to Bloomberg News, ByteDance said “the government has never suggested to us that we should shut down TikTok in the U.S. or any other market.”

China is willing to use revisions it made to a technology exports list on Aug. 28 to delay any deal reached by ByteDance if it had to, Reuters reported, citing two of the people familiar with the matter.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NFL season debut draws fewer viewers in crowded sports landscape

NFL season debut draws fewer viewers in crowded sports landscape
Google blocks search suggestions to stop election misinformation

Google blocks search suggestions to stop election misinformation
Barry Wacksman and other R/GA execs leave to start a new shop: Friday Wake-Up Call

Barry Wacksman and other R/GA execs leave to start a new shop: Friday Wake-Up Call
Peloton revenue soars on continued stay-at-home pandemic boost

Peloton revenue soars on continued stay-at-home pandemic boost
Amazon’s Twitch gets streaming star Ninja back on its service

Amazon’s Twitch gets streaming star Ninja back on its service
Department store Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will shut down

Department store Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will shut down
Cannes Lions get an October redux and movie theaters begin tentative reopenings: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Cannes Lions get an October redux and movie theaters begin tentative reopenings: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Tiffany sues LVMH for backing out of $16 billion deal

Tiffany sues LVMH for backing out of $16 billion deal