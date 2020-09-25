Cream of Wheat removes the Black chef from its box, and another R/GA departure: Friday Wake-Up Call
Face/off
In the same week that Mars Food renamed Uncle Ben’s rice to Ben’s Original, Cream of Wheat is undertaking a similar rebrand. B&G Foods, which bought the brand in 2007, is removing the image of a Black chef from packaging because “it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive.”
That would be the image of “the help,” the often-Black, underpaid servant class that helped make the aspirational gentility of the American middle class possible. Brands like Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Butterworth's evoke similar memories and are reviewing their names and imagery. Unlike those brands, Cream of Wheat’s name isn’t problematic, so only the chef image is going away—much like the Land O'Lakes kneeling "Indian maiden" earlier this year, who disappeared from packages without fanfare.
“B&G Foods also announced that it has started to develop relationships ‘with several of the leading culinary schools to help support and aid in the development of African American and Latinx candidates through various scholarship and other initiatives,’” writes Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl. If it works, it could eventually help improve representation at the higher levels of the food and restaurant industries. BIPOC staff in the back of the house abound but are rarely the people making business or culinary decisions.
Exeunt
Another high-level exec is leaving R/GA. This time it’s Carl Desir, the agency’s global executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion, who joined from the 4A’s in 2018. No word yet on where Desir is heading, but R/GA is planning to fill the role next week.
“We will be throwing out the traditional playbook for [equity, diversity and inclusion], because to truly transform an organization, the pursuit of equality must stem from everyone and permeate each process and system that may hold bias,” an agency spokesperson told Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse.
Desir joins much of the agency’s leadership in walking out the door in the last few weeks, including Vice Chairman and Global Chief Strategy Officer Barry Wacksman, Global Chief Innovation Officer Saneel Radia, New York VP Executive Creative Director Mike Rigby, VP and Head of Strategy in New York Rachel Mercer, Global Head of Operations Colby Dennison and VP of business transformation Philip Rackin.
Luxury no more
Acura is getting nostalgic for the golden age of cinema in the latest campaign for the Honda brand’s TLX sedan.
“A new ad from MullenLowe Los Angeles hitting the airwaves Sunday turns the clock back to the silent-film era,” writes Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz. “A blue TLX appears as the only colored image in the black-and-white ad as it barrels through clichéd silent movie scenes, including a western shootout.”
Luxury car sales have plummeted during the pandemic, dropping 35 percent in Q2, since no one is going anywhere, and they’re certainly not doing it in style. So, Acura has been trying to rebrand the segment, focusing on metrics like performance and craftsmanship rather than comfort and class.
True cost
The U.S. economy would be $16 trillion bigger if not for racial inequality over the last two decades, according to a new study from Citi. That’s nearly eight times the cost of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (and more than enough to pay the $10 to $12 trillion a Duke professor estimates true reparations for slavery would cost).
But it’s not all bad news. Yes, much has been lost, but the study authors also say that if wealth gaps between Blacks and whites were closed now, the economy would reap a $5 trillion windfall over the next five years—which would be a benefit to everyone. Much of the $16 trillion Citi says is missing would have been revenue and jobs that were not created because Black entrepreneurs were denied access to capital by lending institutions with practices steeped in discrimination.
Podcast of the day
Anders Wahlquist, CEO and founder of B-Reel, used to run one of Sweden's first microbreweries. It was located in the middle of a nightclub, where they brewed the country's first unfiltered beer.
"It was not ready when we launched it, but we had to launch, because this discotheque owner had decided, 'It doesn't matter, Anders, you have to fix it somehow,'" Wahlquist says on the latest episode of the ‘Ad Block’ podcast. "At the launch party, it was basically not drinkable."
But the brew got better, and Wahlquist was headhunted to lead another brewery and distillery. He also talks about spinning records as a DJ, trying to run a nightclub seven days a week and taking a deep dive into '70s cinema.
Just briefly
Booze crews: Miss flying? Get that cramped, recycled air vibe in the comfort of your own home with a fully stocked airline bar cart from Qantas. Chug mini bottles of booze without the judgmental stares of seatmates (for once) for the low price of a little more than $1,000. And, if you missed your shot at snapping up a Qantas pajama set (they sold out in hours), there are two sets included with the cart.
Dream team: Michael Jordan tried his hand at baseball for two years in the ‘90s, and he fell short of greatness. But now the NBA Hall of Famer has teamed up with NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at the highest level of the sport. Jordan becomes the first Black owner of a NASCAR team in 46 years. The sport has been notoriously slow to attract women and people of color as both participants and fans, but NASCAR leadership has recently attempted to widen the fan base, including by instituting a ban on Confederate flags at official events, which had been ubiquitous.
Say when: Even Olive Garden, that staple of strip mall parking lots famed for unlimited breadsticks and offerings that might generously be called "Italian-inspired," is suffering during the pandemic. The Times Square spot, apparently the most lucrative of its locations, is bringing in only $18,000 in weekly sales, down from $300,000 in normal times. No surprise here. the tourists are gone, and no sane New Yorker goes to Times Square unless they’re being paid to do so.
