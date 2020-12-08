Dentsu to slash workforce and colleges refresh marketing efforts: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. If you're reading this online or in a forwarded email, here's the link to sign up for our Wake-Up Call newsletters.
Restructuring aches
It’s a sprint to the end of the year, but it’s not going to be an all-around happy holiday for everyone. As part of its effort to reorganize and slash its agency brands from 160 to six, Dentsu International plans to eliminate 12.5% of its 46,560-person workforce, which boils down to cutting about 6,000 roles.
The news was revealed in a Tokyo Stock Exchange filing on Monday. Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse writes that a Dentsu spokesperson attributed the cuts and parent company Dentsu Group’s $855 million restructuring to the “negative impact brought on by the pandemic.”
Dentsu Group first announced it would restructure last month in order to jettison redundancies across its business during its third-quarter earnings, which revealed a 14.8% dip in organic revenue. Dentsu International, meanwhile, reported a 14.6% slip for organic sales in the same quarter.
Getting the grad
Like many businesses, in-person colleges are at a disadvantage during the coronavirus pandemic. Many students are tempted to put off school for when they can attend in-person and get the full college experience for the prices they have to pay. Colleges are finding they have to freshen up their marketing to keep students enrolled and prospective students excited. As such, they’re experimenting with several strategies, such as reducing their tuition, reexamining their target audiences, offering free health services and more.
“If universities don’t change the way they think and put their focus on being distinct, then they will go extinct,” says Joe Lapin, VP of marketing at San Diego-based ad agency Circa Interactive.
Number of the day: 110,000
The pandemic is continuing to cause permanent damage to restaurants across the country. More than 110,000 restaurants have closed permanently or for the long-term, according to a new survey released Monday by the National Restaurant Association, Bloomberg reports. The trade group is sharing the results of the survey in a letter to Congress in an effort to receive more financial aid for the struggling businesses.
COVID bellies and couch potatoes
Amid the news of industry job cuts and restaurant closings, Publicis brought some lighter fare to brighten the week so far. Every year, the agency releases its annual holiday video, and this year’s doesn’t disappoint. We see Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun and predecessor Maurice Levy in full-on pandemic lockdown mode. They sit, watching their old conferences, and snacking with their COVID bellies hanging out and masks hanging from their faces. (Especially precious: Their matching "I'm the boss" coffee mugs.)
The pair then decide to host a seminar with all 80,000 of their employees on Marcel from December 14-17, and feature some celebrities: Michelle Obama, Walt Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Watch the video, and try not to relate, here.
Baby Nut is now Bart—and 50-years-old)
It feels like a lifetime ago since Planters’ spokesnut Mr.Peanut passed away and reemerged as Baby Nut. That was really 10 months ago. Since then, Baby Nut grew into Peanut Junior, the 21-year-old legume and now, miraculously, the nut has aged to 50 years, just in time to shell some holiday merchandise. His official name is a mouthful: Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe (Bart for short). The aged nut is introduced in a film the brand shared on social that promotes the brand’s Holiday Nut Crunch. The brand is also selling merchandise, including a $11 Nutmobile ornament and a $45 holiday sweater reading “it’s the nuttiest time of the year”….couldn’t have said it better.
Just briefly
Next CMO Today, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, we host our live Next: CMO event, where we speak with industry leaders like McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley, Frito-Lay North America VP of Creative and Digital Chris Bellinger and Wieden+Kennedy Managing Director Neal Arthur. They will speak about adjusting to the new normal and how 2020 has impacted the role of the marketer. It’s not too late to join! RSVP here.
In more agency news 72andSunny has promoted Executive Creative Directors and Partners Matt Murphy and Carlo Cavallone to chief creative officers to lead within a new creative council that involves creative leaders across the agency’s global offices. Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz writes that unlike other creative councils, 72andSunny’s is meant to influence the agency’s work on a daily basis and works to “ensure that diverse voices set the agency’s creative standards and grow a powerful talent pool.”
Revlon’s new CMO Revlon has brought back Martine Williamson to be the company’s new CMO. Williamson was previously strategic marketing advisor at Topix Pharmaceuticals, but has a long history with Revlon. Ad Age’s Jack Neff writes that her appointment comes at a “particularly hard time amid the pandemic” as the company’s sales were down by 20% in the third quarter.
McDonald’s “Big Good” In Spain, McDonald’s has a new item on the menu. The Golden Arches “Big Good” burger uses seven ingredients locally sourced from farmers in regions most affected by the pandemic. Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine writes that McDonald’s says over 2,000 food producers will benefit from the burger, devised by TBWA/Spain. A Vimeo documentary, TV ad and out-of-home campaign promotes the new burger.
|
That does it for today’s Wake-Up Call. Thanks for reading and we hope you are all staying safe and well. For more industry news and insight, follow us on Twitter: @adage.
From CMO Strategy to the Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, we’ve got newsletters galore. See them all here.
Subscribers make the difference. Individual, group and corporate subscriptions are available—including access to our Ad Age Datacenter. Find options at AdAge.com/membership.