Disney+ unleashes an epic tweetstorm. And Amazon invades Google turf: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Disney’s power move
Why tweet once when you can tweet hundreds of times? Disney+, the upcoming streaming service, just pulled off a clever stunt: In an epic tweetstorm, it spent hours tweeting out posters of movies and shows that will appear on its service, starting with 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” There were landmarks of cinema on the list—take that, Netflix!—but also some bizarre vintage flicks that made for fun social media banter. (“The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes,” “The Shaggy D.A.”). The nostalgic thread got Disney fans sharing their favorite old movies, as Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing writes. Someone retweeted Disney’s poster for “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” and added: “If you think I'm handing over $7 a month to see Angela Lansbury movies from the '70s, you're absolutely fucking right.” The service debuts Nov. 12, and we bet some parents are hoping their kids will abandon YouTube vloggers for wholesome Disney family fare. (Maybe? Hopefully?)
In other Disney news
Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group are the big winners of Walt Disney Co.’s estimated $2.2 billion media review, Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse reports. In a memo, Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun said the other agencies that competed were Dentsu, Havas and Horizon, “which walked away from the review with nothing,” Rittenhouse reports. Publicis Media is creating a bespoke unit to service Disney, called Publicis Imagine, while Omnicom Media Group’s is called OMG23, which is named for Disney's fan club, D23—23 representing 1923, the year Walt Disney Co. was founded. Also, it rhymes.
Amazon vs. Google
Compared to Google, Amazon’s share of the U.S. search advertising market is still small, but it's set to grow fast. According to the latest projections from eMarketer, Google will take in more than $40 billion in search advertising revenue in the U.S. this year, compared to Amazon’s $7.09 billion. That would give Amazon 13 percent of the search advertising market, compared to Google’s 73 percent. But by 2021, Amazon’s share is expected to rise to 16 percent, versus Google’s 70 percent. Read more by Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.
Just briefly:
'Uneducated': LeBron James sharply criticized the Houston Rockets general manager whose tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters caused troubles for the NBA in China. James said he thought the Rockets’ Daryl Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation at hand,” as quoted by ESPN.
Not-so-great news: How much of ad spend are marketers losing to fraud? “Between 1 percent and 100 percent. There are no 0 percent fraud campaigns, that just means you’re not seeing it,” says Augustine Fou, a former marketer-turned-ad fraud researcher. Read his Q&A with Ad Age’s George P. Slefo.
What next?: With federal regulators cracking down on the marketing of CBD, the “task ahead for marketers is rebuilding trust with consumers and differentiating brands in a very crowded market,” Dan Whateley writes in Ad Age.
Headline of the day: “Every ad on my computer is suddenly Ashley Madison. Is my husband cheating?” Targeted advertising is (surprisingly?) the topic of Slate’s sex advice column this week.
Creativity pick of the day: “Burger King made a silent drive-thru for people who hate small talk,” Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz writes. You order your food on an app and someone brings it out to your car; you don’t even have to say hello. Sadly, it’s only available in Finland.
