Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree to $46 billion merger and AB InBev sponsors NHL: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree on merger deal
A new auto behemoth is set to emerge in the coming year, after Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroën, agreed to terms of a $46 billion merger.
As the Wall Street Journal reports, the two car giants this morning announced they have signed a binding agreement formalizing the deal. It now “includes sweeteners to make the trans-Atlantic tie-up more attractive to U.S. regulators and PSA shareholders,” notes the WSJ. The companies aim to complete it by the end of next year, but they will still need approval from both U.S. and European regulators.
If approved, the new company would be the world’s fourth-largest car manufacturer by number of vehicles sold, bringing together Fiat Chrysler brands such as Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Alfa Romeo with the PSA-owned Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall. The companies confirmed it would be headed by Carlos Tavares, the head of PSA France, as CEO, while John Elkann, the chairman of Fiat Chrysler, would take the role of chairman.
AB InBev to sponsor NHL
Anheuser-Busch InBev now boasts sponsorship deals with all four of America’s major sports leagues, having signed a five-year partnership with the National Hockey League.
As Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports, the brewer adds the new NHL deal to its controlled beer category sponsorships with the National Basketball Association, National Football League and Major League Baseball. Molson Coors had previously sponsored the NHL since 2011, using Coors Light as its hockey brand. Now, AB InBev will take over both the U.S. and Canadian sponsorships, using Bud Light in the states and Budweiser in Canada.
Schultz adds that the deal comes as AB InBev is evolving its approach to sports sponsorships, making them more about "content." For example, it already sponsors individual hockey clubs, and last season celebrated the St. Louis Blues by making a special “Gloria” batch of the brew, in recognition of the team’s unofficial anthem, "Gloria" by Laura Branigan.
Agency horror stories revealed
Most agency execs have a horror story about a review they’ve participated in—but some are more cringe-worthy than others.
As the decade comes to a close, Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse asked agencies about their most horrifying review or contract experiences from the last 10 years. Some are truly shocking, from the client that sent a pitch invite for the wrong day, to the one that awarded their business to a “friend of the CEO” after a long review. If you want to experience a bit of schadenfreude, or even just some indignation, you can read about them all here. And, if you’re a marketer, be warned: Don’t be that client.
U.K. bans BAT vaping posts on Instagram
In a landmark ruling that could have global implications for vaping products, the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that British American Tobacco must stop using any public Instagram account to promote e-cigarettes in the U.K.
The ASA ordered BAT to remove all Instagram advertisements for its e-cigarette Vype. The ruling, which follows complaints by several pressure groups including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, also affects BAT’s use of influencer marketing to advertise e-cigarettes.
As The Guardian writes, “The complaints focused on Instagram posts including seven early this year by BAT for its e-cigarette brand Vype, three of which featured captioned pictures of singer Lily Allen. Other posts promoting Vype congratulated Rami Malek on his BAFTA best actor award for Bohemian Rhapsody and featured a picture of model Olivia Jade Attwood smoking an e-cigarette.”
Last chance: Tomorrow is the final deadline to enter the Ad Age A-List awards. Entries must be in by Dec. 19. Find out how to enter here.
Coming back: Snickers is returning to the Super Bowl to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the candy bar’s “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign, writes Ad Age’s Jeannine Poggi. The brand sat out 2019 but next year it will be the only Mars Wrigley chocolate brand to have a Big Game spot.
Hired: Publicis Groupe has named Louis-Philipe Tremblay as the first chief creative officer of its dedicated Samsung unit, One Publicis Team Samsung, reports Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse. Tremblay, most recently freelance, has worked at agencies including Translation Wieden & Kennedy, AKQA and Havas.
Podcast of the Day: Teresa Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, tells I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni about her lifetime membership in the Girl Scouts, and the appeal of local talk radio, in the latest edition of Ad Age’s Ad Block podcast. Find out what her favorite Girl Scout cookie is, and more, here.
Campaign of the Day: “The Simpsons” turned 30 yesterday and, to mark the occasion, a Cannes Lions-winning campaign is getting in on the action with a topical environmental message. As Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz writes, Eco Six Pack Ring, formerly known as Edible Six-Pack Rings and created by agency We Believers, is hoping to capture the attention of the show’s creator Matt Groening and persuade him to make Duff Beer more eco-friendly. The campaign offers Groening rights to use the Eco Six Pack Rings on Duff Beer “ free of charge forever and ever" and promotes the idea with clever references to the show. For example, one newspaper ad reads, “Hey Matt, Lisa would approve it.”
