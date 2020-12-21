Global advertising to set record in 2021, and Tesla stocks soar as it joins S&P 500: Monday Wake-Up Call
Global advertising to set new record in 2021
Good morning, and among all the gloomy news circulating this Monday before Christmas (including the U.K. finding itself virtually cut off from Europe and Apple closing its California stores amid more virus surges), there is some good news from the ad world.
Global advertising revenue is forecast to break a record in 2021 as the world says good riddance to a depressing 2020, according to the Ad Age Marketing Fact Pack 2021, our annual guide to marketers, media and agencies. Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports that WPP’s GroupM forecasts worldwide advertising revenue for media owners will jump 10.2% to a record $651 billion in 2021, while Publicis Groupe’s Zenith expects U.S. ad spending to rise 3.2% to $237 billion.
Digital is driving the advertising rebound, according to GroupM, which predicts worldwide ad revenue for digital pure plays to surge 14.1% to $397 billion in 2021. And more good news: you can download the Ad Age Marketing Fact Pack 2021 for free for the next 60 days, at AdAge.com/resources.
Tesla soars as it joins S&P 500
Continuing with this morning's positive theme, Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 today after its stocks saw a huge surge, reaching a record high on Friday. Its shares are up 70% since Nov. 16 and it’s now the sixth largest company in the U.S. by market value.
The Wall Street Journal reports that “Tesla bulls say the company’s potential is limitless and are buying even more stock as shares charge to new highs.” Investors say they expect Tesla will bring electric vehicles to the masses, and many are comparing the company to Apple and the way it reshaped the computing market. (Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reports that Tesla founder Elon Musk has been inquiring about converting “large transactions” to Bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with Michael Saylor of Microstrategy, a prominent booster of the digital currency.)
A look back at ‘unprecedented’ 2020
Ad Age’s final Digital Edition of the year is out today, and in it, our reporting team takes a look back at 2020. OK, it’s a “dumpster fire” of a year that many of us would probably rather forget, but plenty did happen; our end-of-year review lists range from the worst buzzwords and phrases of 2020 (like “pivot” and “unprecedented”) to the year’s biggest cancels, the trends we’re sick of already and the biggest account moves of the year.
As well as those in the downloadable Digital Edition, our end-of-year review will continue online throughout the holiday period with more revealing lists. So keep reading (and eventually, 2020 will end. We promise.)
Not in the pink
Deutsche Telekom has lost its exclusive trademark over shades of pink in France, including the magenta color used in marketing and branding for its T-Mobile brand, after a case brought by New York-based insurance provider Lemonade.
Lemonade, which uses a similar shade of T-Mobile’s magenta in its branding and marketing materials, was blocked by from using the shade in Germany last year, as Deutsche Telekom owned the rights to the color. But now it’s expanding into France, where, as Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing writes, the patent and trademark office has found that DT can no longer lay claim to be the sole user of the color pink in the financial sector because it has failed to prove “genuine use of this mark” in the past five years.
Just briefly
The Week Ahead: The NBA season begins, Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries return and the new Wonder Woman movie is finally here. Oh, and it’s Christmas. Check our calendar roundup here.
Blocked: A retailer that sells specialized apparel for people with disabilities says that Facebook sometimes makes it difficult to market its products, and that the company’s ads have been repeatedly blocked by the social network, writes Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.
Sorry: Tropicana apologized on Friday over its campaign urging stressed-out parents to stash the orange juice and champagne in hidden mini fridges, after people pounced on the PepsiCo brand for encouraging parents to sneak alcoholic drinks. Read more here.
Electrifying: Chevy Chase reprises his role as the bumbling Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in a new ad for Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E that will air in tomorrow’s “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special. It recreates the famous scene in which he plugs in 250 strands of Christmas lights—only now, the car steals the show. More from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz here, and in the meantime don’t forget to catch up with Creativity’s Top 5 review of the week, including Ad Age’s managing editor Judann Pollack discussing some of her least favorite Christmas ads.
That does it for today’s Wake-Up Call. Thanks for reading and we hope you are all staying safe and well.
