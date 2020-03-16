Google face-mask ads draw New York scrutiny amid virus outbreak

One such ad by Bestogoods.com depicts a woman wearing a large white mask being sold in packs of 10 for $98.99. The same ad offers 100 masks for $900.

Google has been working with New York for weeks to remove ads that are seen to be taking advantage of the crisis, according to the person.

“Since January, we have blocked millions of ads that attempted to capitalize on coronavirus and have implemented a temporary ban on all medical face mask ads,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We continue to take action to protect users and prevent these ads from” appearing.

Bestogoods.com, whose website lists an address in China, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Bloomberg News