Half of Americans are 'green' consumers, and 18 million watched the Chauvin verdict: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Green day
“Make it Earth Day every day,” the saying goes, but brands sure do want to double down on environmental messaging on this one day. But that positioning is becoming more necessary. Half of American adults qualify as “green consumers,” according to a study by Forrester.
“This Earth Day, many brands including SodaStream, Levi’s and Hyundai are continuing their sustainable efforts from years past, while brands like TikTok and Tinder are making waves for the first time,” writes Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing. “Earth! The Musical” will run on Facebook Watch today at noon EDT, with appearances from Bill Nye, Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki, Idina Menzel and other celebs.
Levi’s has partnered with activists including Jaden Smith and Fridays for Future’s Xiye Bastida to push back against fast fashion. Wear the same pair of jeans for years, or even decades, the brands says, so you can buy fewer (more expensive) pairs. And Taco Bell is trying to figure out a way to recycle its hot sauce packets. The chain goes through 8.2 billion of them every year, many of them languishing unused at the bottom of a crumpled takeout bag.
Big shoes to fill
Now that Kobe Bryant’s family has parted ways with Nike, the former Laker’s name could be appearing on any number of products, from music and podcasts to eyewear, earbuds and video games.
“There is ample opportunity for his widow, Vanessa Bryant, to spin off any number of items and perpetuate the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers legend,” writes Ad Age’s Tony Case. “Throughout his career, Kobe protected his trademarks under the companies Kobe Family Entertainment and Kobe Inc., all told filing more than 50 trademark applications and obtaining 16 registrations for his brands and nicknames—among them, Mamba, Herovillain and Play Gigi’s Way.”
It's still possible the two sides could work out a new agreement, but Nike’s emphasis on exclusivity could keep that from happening, along with the brand’s reported reluctance to commit to creating Kobe-branded products indefinitely, as it has done with Michael Jordan and Lebron James.
In any case, Nike will need to step lightly in any negotiations. They’re dealing with an estate, a grieving family and a loyal public, not simply another retired MVP.
The world watched
The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a rare successful prosecution of a police officer. And if there’s one thing that made the difference, it’s video. Darnella Frazier, then just 17 years old, filmed the now infamous video of Floyd’s death that galvanized public action. And the witness testimony during the trial, broadcast live for the world to see, shed light on exactly how difficult it is to hold police accountable, even for obvious and egregious offenses.
Nielsen reports that more than 18 million people watched the verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York Times, and that doesn’t include mobile devices, so the actual reach was much larger.
It’s also worth noting how the media coverage has evolved. In 1992, cable news broadcast what was billed as “the Rodney King trial,” though it was the four police officers accused of beating King who were on trial. This time around, it’s “the Derek Chauvin trial.” And, unlike in 1992, Chauvin’s conviction means news outlets can (and should) refer to Floyd’s death as a murder, and Chauvin as his killer, rather than continuing to use the sometimes tortured or delicate metaphors journalists must resort to while innocence is still presumed.
Beer and a shot
“Interesting” is overrated. So thinks Dos Equis, the beer long tied to the word, even after the departure of its dilettante spokesman played by Jonathan Goldsmith. “The new campaign—the first from Sid Lee after Dos Equis parted ways with Droga5 late last year—uses the ‘Get a Dos’ tagline to carry a dual meaning in ads meant to link the beer with getting the most out of life,” writes Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.
The dos(e) is this case isn’t a reference to the coronavirus vaccine, not an intentional one anyway, but it’s a welcome coincidence, according to the brand.
Just briefly
The vaxiest place on earth: This weekend, Disneyland Paris will become a mass vaccination site, the park announced. The “vaccinodrome” should be able to administer 1,000 shots per day.
No peeking: Facebook is updated its ad tools, limiting the data available to advertisers to bring it in line with Apple’s upcoming privacy update, Reuters reports. It’s a begrudging move for Facebook, which is ultimately an ad delivery platform, and has wrestled over privacy concerns with Apple, which is ultimately a hardware manufacturer and tech service provider.
Quibi, we hardly knew ye: Quibi, the ill-timed streaming service specializing in short-form video, is truly no more. (Does anyone remember that it stood for Quick Bites? Does it matter?) Roku, which purchased all of Quibi’s content, is rebranding it as Roku Originals, though it is neither from Roku nor original content. It’s going to take a quibi or two to wrap our heads around that.
