Homebound celebrities are eager for ad roles, and Trump's next media move: Friday Wake-Up Call
Home alone, too
The pandemic has locked down most movie shoots, so what’s a bored celebrity to do? Why not star in an ad campaign or two? That’s exactly what big names like Bruce Willis, Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart, Olivia Colman and Travis Scott are doing.
“Many actors and entertainers have found themselves unemployed and at home, with their projects fallen through or put on hold. So not surprisingly, they’re happy to talk to brands,” writes Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine.
It’s not just about the money. With theaters closed and studios postponing release dates, ads and voiceovers and even Cameo shoutouts can be a great way for celebs to stay in touch with their fans. And even A-listers are going all-in to make quarantined shoots a reality. Eva Longoria shot herself on two iPhones and dyed her own hair for a L’Oreal spot.
And now that they know how, they might be willing to do it even once the pandemic is over.
Fox hunt
President Trump has long threatened it, and now it looks like he has a plan to do it. No, not that. Axios reports he’s looking to start a media company to “wreck Fox” once he’s out of office. That lines up with rumors about his plans after the 2016 election, when nearly everyone—including him—expected him to lose the election.
This time around, he’ll have the clout of a former president to wield. To avoid the costs of launching a cable network, Axios says he’ll try a subscription-based digital streaming service. In the meantime, he’s using the presidential podium to attack Fox News. He’s particularly angry about their call of Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, though it’s all but assured the former vice-president will win the final count there.
Time will tell if Trump+ (as it must surely be called) will last longer than Trump University. Or Trump Vodka. Or Trump Steaks. Or Trump Magazine. Or Trump Ice. Or the Trump Foundation. Or the Trump presidency.
Parler tricks
Before Trump gets his network off the ground, many conservatives are looking for platforms they believe are more friendly to their positions, and they’re flocking to sites like Parler and MeWe to meet like-minded people.
“Some of the personalities are familiar, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who directed Twitter followers to meet him on Parler this week,” writes Ad Age’s Garett Sloane. “Others, including Mark Levin and Dan Bongino, are less mainstream but have oversized appeal to hardcore conservative political junkies.”
This isn’t the first time safe spaces for right-wing thought have popped up. Voat and Gab saw brief popularity, and Conservapedia offers a fundamentalist alternative to Wikipedia. But part of the allure of sites like Twitter is the pool of liberals to argue with. That’s not something these new platforms can offer, and without some way to inject enthusiasm—say, a newly deplatformed ex-president Trump—they likely won’t last. At least until the next round of conservative offerings.
Working for the Weeknd
Even if there’s no way to know how many fans will actually be at the Super Bowl, the game is happening, and that means the halftime show is, too, and The Weeknd will headline.
“The league and PepsiCo confirmed that the artist will be the featured act at the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show,” writes Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz. “The deal was brokered by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which the NFL hired last year to enhance its in-game experiences, including curating Super Bowl talent.”
Will the show be strange if there isn’t an audience in the stadium? Maybe, but The Weeknd has experience with pandemic concerts. After postponing his tour earlier this year, he performed in a virtual concert, complete with digital avatar.
Podcast of the day
Dan Clay is brand strategy and innovation partner at Lippincott, the consultancy behind rebrands for PBS, DuPont and Starbucks. He is also the creator of "Carrie Dragshaw," his viral "Sex and the City" drag persona.
Four years ago, a chance Halloween costume went viral, and Carrie Dragshaw was born. Clay combines attention to detail and a penchant for creating expensive looks with shower curtains, duct tape and makeup from CVS to create side-by-side homages to "Sex and the City."
"The clothes I put on to go to a conservative client are just as much drag as the drag I wear on the internet," he says. "There is something gratifying about just embracing the costume of it all."
Just briefly
Brewhaha: A progressive brewmaker in Oneida, Wisconsin has created a “Biden beer,” a kolsch that he calls "inoffensive and not too bitter.” It’s available this weekend at Minocqua Brewing Co., $6 for 32 ounces. Don't expect the president-elect to try it, though. Like Trump, Biden is also a teetotaler.
Baby steps: Actor Emma Roberts is the first (visibly) pregnant woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan. It only took 134 years. It’s about time, given the publication’s history of frank discussions about sexuality and sex. Which is (spoiler alert) where babies come from.
Be kind, don't Rewind: YouTube is canceling its annual Rewind, a look back at the most popular videos and creators of the year, a staple since 2010. “But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t,” the brand posted. Maybe we can all just sweep the entire year under the rug? Deal?
