News

Interbrand launches practice catering to disabled consumers

Move comes as brands focus on accessible products
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on May 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
'Me Too' brings measurable progress for women, and a surprise about Flamin' Hot Cheetos: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Jaguar Land Rover is among clients to have worked with Interbrand on inclusive design

Credit: Jaguar Land Rover

Omnicom’s Interbrand Group is opening a dedicated inclusive design practice, a move that comes more brands look at creating accessible products.

Interbrand Inclusive Design will be led by Marianne Waite, through Interbrand’s London office. Waite, who founded the non-profit Think Designable in 2016 after experience with her sister having cerebral palsy, joined Interbrand in 2017 as strategy director. She is also the U.K. Government’s Disability and Access Ambassador for Brand and Design.

The company says the offering is a natural progression from Interbrand’s inclusive design projects with brands including GlaxoSmithKline and Jaguar Land Rover and follows its work with the Valuable 500—an organization focused on putting disability on the business leadership agenda.

According to Joanne Pearson, global customer insight director at Jaguar Land Rover, its inclusive design research with Interbrand Group company C Space led to the inclusion of customers with disabilities in its product creation research to ensure that its vehicles were “truly designed for all.”

Interbrand’s move comes as major brands are increasingly focused on creating more accessible products. For example, Unilever last month revealed a prototype of Degree Inclusive, which it calls the world’s first deodorant for people with visual impairment and upper-limb motor disabilities. Google highlighted its products for the deaf community in its Oscars advertising last month, and in 2019, Ikea won a Cannes Grand Prix for health and wellness for “Thisables,” a range of adaptors for its furniture items designed for those with disabilities. 

Marianne Waite, Interbrand

Credit:
Interbrand

From passive to purposeful

Despite such high-profile efforts, however, the creation of the inclusive design practice also comes on the back of recent research by the Return on Disability Group that showed that between 75% and 80% of customer experiences are failing disabled people. 

“The pursuit of barrier-free brand experience has a very simple goal: to create experiences that work for as many people as possible, for as long as possible,” said Waite. “Interbrand want to help brands move from ‘passive’ to purposeful in their inclusivity efforts.”

“The reality is that most people are not ‘normal’, they are just temporarily non-disabled. This means that we will all experience some form of disability at some point in our lives. This could be through chronic illness or health challenges, temporary disabilities like poor mental health or a short-term injury, or a situational disability—like the exclusion we’ve all experienced through lockdown restrictions. Brands need to do more to meet, and exceed, the expectations of this underserved audience.” 

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. She has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title ‘Marketing’ and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

'Me Too' brings measurable progress for women, and a surprise about Flamin' Hot Cheetos: Thursday Wake-Up Call

'Me Too' brings measurable progress for women, and a surprise about Flamin' Hot Cheetos: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Tubi taps LiveRamp to help create addressable CTV audiences

Tubi taps LiveRamp to help create addressable CTV audiences
Droga5 opens in Japan, and the chicken sandwich wars heat up again: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Droga5 opens in Japan, and the chicken sandwich wars heat up again: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Macy’s boosts forecast as return of travel fuels shopping

Macy’s boosts forecast as return of travel fuels shopping
Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Liz Taylor takes creative helm at Ogilvy, AT&T plans media merger with Discovery: Monday Wake-Up Call

Liz Taylor takes creative helm at Ogilvy, AT&T plans media merger with Discovery: Monday Wake-Up Call
LeBron drops first PepsiCo ad, and Reddit launches in-house agency: Friday Wake-Up Call

LeBron drops first PepsiCo ad, and Reddit launches in-house agency: Friday Wake-Up Call
Christian Slater infiltrates the home office for HP, retail workers leave for better pay: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Christian Slater infiltrates the home office for HP, retail workers leave for better pay: Thursday Wake-Up Call