Interbrand launches practice catering to disabled consumers
Omnicom’s Interbrand Group is opening a dedicated inclusive design practice, a move that comes more brands look at creating accessible products.
Interbrand Inclusive Design will be led by Marianne Waite, through Interbrand’s London office. Waite, who founded the non-profit Think Designable in 2016 after experience with her sister having cerebral palsy, joined Interbrand in 2017 as strategy director. She is also the U.K. Government’s Disability and Access Ambassador for Brand and Design.
The company says the offering is a natural progression from Interbrand’s inclusive design projects with brands including GlaxoSmithKline and Jaguar Land Rover and follows its work with the Valuable 500—an organization focused on putting disability on the business leadership agenda.
According to Joanne Pearson, global customer insight director at Jaguar Land Rover, its inclusive design research with Interbrand Group company C Space led to the inclusion of customers with disabilities in its product creation research to ensure that its vehicles were “truly designed for all.”
Interbrand’s move comes as major brands are increasingly focused on creating more accessible products. For example, Unilever last month revealed a prototype of Degree Inclusive, which it calls the world’s first deodorant for people with visual impairment and upper-limb motor disabilities. Google highlighted its products for the deaf community in its Oscars advertising last month, and in 2019, Ikea won a Cannes Grand Prix for health and wellness for “Thisables,” a range of adaptors for its furniture items designed for those with disabilities.
From passive to purposeful
Despite such high-profile efforts, however, the creation of the inclusive design practice also comes on the back of recent research by the Return on Disability Group that showed that between 75% and 80% of customer experiences are failing disabled people.
“The pursuit of barrier-free brand experience has a very simple goal: to create experiences that work for as many people as possible, for as long as possible,” said Waite. “Interbrand want to help brands move from ‘passive’ to purposeful in their inclusivity efforts.”
“The reality is that most people are not ‘normal’, they are just temporarily non-disabled. This means that we will all experience some form of disability at some point in our lives. This could be through chronic illness or health challenges, temporary disabilities like poor mental health or a short-term injury, or a situational disability—like the exclusion we’ve all experienced through lockdown restrictions. Brands need to do more to meet, and exceed, the expectations of this underserved audience.”