News
IOC member Dick Pound says the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, USA Today reports
Details will be worked out over the next four weeks
International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says that the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, USA Today reports. The key details:
• Postponement will likely be to 2021; details will be worked out over the next four weeks, according to Pound.
• “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound says in the interview.
• “The parameters going forward have not been determined,” Pound continues, “but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
• IOC will announce next steps soon. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound adds.
—Bloomberg News