Jeep restores Springsteen ad, and Unilever ramps up racial justice efforts: Thursday Wake-Up Call
The Boss is back
Good morning! Jeep has once again posted its Super Bowl spot featuring music legend Bruce Springsteen on YouTube, now that the rock star has been cleared of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving charges, writes Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz. The auto brand had pulled the spot, called “The Middle,” from YouTube just three days after the Super Bowl, when news first broke of Springsteen's arrest.
“As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film,” said Jeep in a statement.
Unilever walks the walk
While some brands are content to pay lip service to efforts to combat racial injustice, other are making purposeful strides and putting actions behind their words. Unilever, writes Ad Age’s Jack Neff, is one of those companies. For instance, Unilever’s Dove brand led a national campaign to end hair discrimination. leading to new laws in seven states and three municipalities to date; while its male sibling Dove Men+Care has teamed with the National Basketball Players Association for in an initiative to reverse racist perceptions about Black men.
“While many brands embraced racial justice issues of late, Unilever has gone a step further with initiatives that take concrete, measurable steps to eradicate discrimination,” Neff writes. At the same time, the company’s efforts have not gone without seeing some backlash. Neff digs into which Unilever brands have faced issues, and which ones are on their way to becoming more equitable.
Dunkin’ takes biggest step into gaming
Dedicated gamers spend hours upon hours training for competitions—and when they do, Dunkin’ wants to be their main source of fuel. Dunkin’ announced it will be the “Official Fan Fuel” brand for Twitch’s online gaming competition series Twitch Rivals for North America. The brand will work with Twitch Rivals on activations to reward gamers with coffee, treats and new menu items. Dunkin’ will also sponsor streams and will host a Twitch Rivals tournament later this year.
In other Dunkin’ news, the donut chain is going millennial and adding avocado toast to its spring “green” menu, along with a matcha-topped donut and a blueberry matcha latte. (Only available to people with side-parts and skinny jeans … just kidding.)
Just Briefly
Seeing streaming stars: ViacomCBS is seeing good growth for its new streaming service, Paramount+. During its fourth-quarter earnings, ViacomCBS announced its two streaming services, Paramount+ and Showtime, have a combined 30 million subscribers.
Money to my ears: The Robinhood/Reddit/GameStop debacle has created opportunities for Robinhood competitors to win over frustrated customers. Investing app Public.com has risen to the challenge with a social campaign featuring singer Michael Bolton, who uses his crooning vocals to encourage people to break up with their stockbrokers. His 1989 hit “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” becomes “How Am I Supposed to Trade Without You,” and specifically references Reddit. It’s likely not the last we’ll see of the investing app wars.
Black History Month Creative Excellence: This week’s guest editor, Wieden+Kennedy Copywriter Jordan Dinwiddie, gives the stage to his colleague, designer Danielle McCoy. McCoy highlights her work promoting the annual Black Joy Parade. “For so long, images and communications materials have played a massive role in reducing Black people’s humanity, a fact of which I am constantly hyperaware,” writes McCoy. “As an image maker/designer/artist, I aim to be intentional about countering that narrative.”
