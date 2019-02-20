Publicis Media taps Lauren Hanrahan as the next CEO of Zenith US, Moxie and MRY

Lauren Hanrahan Credit: Zenith

Publicis Media has tapped Lauren Hanrahan to be the next CEO of its agencies Zenith US, Moxie and MRY. Hanrahan, who has 15 years of experience within holding company Publicis Groupe, will succeed Sean Reardon when he departs in April for an opportunity outside the company.

Hanrahan hopes to build on momentum from her previous work as the global practice lead for business development and communications at Publicis Media. In that role, Hanrahan helped win clients including GlaxoSmithKline, Marriott and MolsonCoors, the company says. In 2017, Hanrahan appeared on Ad Age's 40 Under 40 list of leaders in media, marketing, tech and advertising.

Zenith US represents clients including Verizon, JPMorgan Chase and Kohl's. Hanrahan's ambitions for Zenith include accelerating agency growth and promoting a "high-performance" culture, and she says she will build on Reardon's efforts to synergize media, technology, digital and data.

The alignment of Zenith with Moxie and MRY digital agencies over the past few years is helping to accomplish that, says Hanrahan. "When you connect media, social and data, you allow that personalization to scale," she says.

Hanrahan will be based in New York and report to the CEO of Publicis Media Americas, Tim Jones.