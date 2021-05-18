News

Macy’s boosts forecast as return of travel fuels shopping

The company sales outperformed expectations across all three brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury
Published on May 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Credit: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg

Macy’s Inc. posted first-quarter sales that outpaced Wall Street’s expectations and raised its earnings forecast for the year as the reopening economy helped drive shoppers back to the mall.

Comparable-store sales, a key retail metric, soared 62.5% for company-owned stores from a year ago, Macy’s said Tuesday in a statement. That’s above the 45% gain expected by analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, the quarterly sales figure remained down from the same period in 2019.

“Our customers are ready to spend and demand is rising,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said on a conference call. He cited stimulus payments and vaccination rates driving results. These are “all encouraging signs as consumers move towards a post-pandemic lifestyle and start to spend more for in-person activities, travel and events.”

More Ad Age News
Metrics marketers love most are usually the wrong ones, ANA study finds
Jack Neff
Why the streaming wars are just a distraction for marketers 
M.T. Fletcher
Milk positioned as a sports drink in new campaign
Jessica Wohl

Retailers, particularly apparel-based ones, are reporting big jumps in sales as they lap the pandemic lockdowns of a year earlier. Macy’s results, in particular, also point to a rebound in reopening-specific categories, with travel recovery driving luggage sales and return-to-office creating demand for work attire such as dresses.

The trends, along with success of its Polaris turnaround plan, led Macy’s to boost its outlook for the year. It now sees adjusted earnings of $1.71 to $2.12 a share this year, well above the 40 cents to 90 cents it had been estimating before.

“We don’t see this as a short-term pop,” Gennette said. “There are pent-up demand opportunities in our categories that give us confidence for accelerated profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”

The shares rose less than 1% at 9:51 a.m. in New York on Tuesday. Macy’s stock rose 70% this year through Monday.

The company sales outperformed expectations across all three brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

“Macy’s has exceeded expectations,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in a note. “These are good results which show the company is making up some ground that was lost during the pandemic.”

Still, he cautioned that structural issues persist, from merchandising to service. And with stimulus giving a short-term lift, he said, “some of the growth being posted is not sustainable.”

Macy’s said its Polaris transformation—a strategy that aims to boost the company’s online sales performance, improve its loyalty program and build up higher-margin private brands—played a key role in the results.

Like many companies, Macy’s is grappling with supply chain issues, including port congestion. Gennette said the retailer is changing its freight strategy and pushing for earlier deliveries. He expects that these strains will be alleviated in the coming weeks.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Liz Taylor takes creative helm at Ogilvy, AT&T plans media merger with Discovery: Monday Wake-Up Call

Liz Taylor takes creative helm at Ogilvy, AT&T plans media merger with Discovery: Monday Wake-Up Call
LeBron drops first PepsiCo ad, and Reddit launches in-house agency: Friday Wake-Up Call

LeBron drops first PepsiCo ad, and Reddit launches in-house agency: Friday Wake-Up Call
Christian Slater infiltrates the home office for HP, retail workers leave for better pay: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Christian Slater infiltrates the home office for HP, retail workers leave for better pay: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Celebrating AAPI creative excellence

Celebrating AAPI creative excellence
Meghan and Harry sign deal with P&G, Microsoft is Cannes Creative Marketer of the Year: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Meghan and Harry sign deal with P&G, Microsoft is Cannes Creative Marketer of the Year: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
GroupM pledges investment in Black-owned and diverse media, plus Chipotle hikes wages: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

GroupM pledges investment in Black-owned and diverse media, plus Chipotle hikes wages: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Trade Desk shares tumble 25% after Q1 earnings report

Trade Desk shares tumble 25% after Q1 earnings report