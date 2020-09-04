McDonald's menu gets a celebrity update, and Google faces imminent antitrust charges: Friday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. If you're reading this online or in a forwarded email, here's the link to sign up for our Wake-Up Call newsletters.
Burger redux
It’s been nearly three decades since McDonald’s named a menu item after a celebrity. The McJordan appeared in 1992, when Michael Jordan’s name was on everything, as a glammed up Quarter Pounder with bacon and barbecue sauce.
Now Travis Scott, the rapper and reoccurring beau of Kylie Jenner, has a meal of his own, and it looks a lot like Jordan's. “The Travis Scott Meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, and fries, with BBQ sauce and a Sprite for $6,” writes Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing. It’s the first in a month-long series of offerings from the fast feeder that will include charity donations and custom uniforms for workers.
“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” wrote McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley in a blog post. Does dipping hash brown into soft serve count as a meal? Just checking.
The initiative is a bid for Gen-Z dollars—Scott performed a virtual concert on Fortnite early in the pandemic lockdown that drew 12 million gamers.
Antitrust, but verify
The Justice Department is planning to bring antitrust charges against Google in the next few weeks, according to the New York Times. The case has been in the works since June 2019, when the DOJ began its inquiry into Google parent Alphabet.
There is broad bipartisan support for the effort, with both Republicans and Democrats worried about the influence Google has on every facet of the technology sector, from entertainment to advertising to search and travel. But Attorney General William Barr is pushing DOJ lawyers to move ahead with an actual complaint before the end of September, the NYT reports. Unnamed lawyers at the department said they suspect Barr wants a win for the Trump administration, which could come to an end in January.
President Trump has accused Google of bias against him, so expect the company to become a talking point in the weeks before Election Day no matter the outcome of the antitrust probe.
Number cruncher
New unemployment filings fell below 1 million, to 881,000 last week, in what would normally be a good sign of a slowly recovering economy. But the lower numbers are due to a revision in the way the Department of Labor makes seasonal adjustments to the numbers. Factor that in, and last week was slightly worse than the week before.
But in a shift since additional unemployment benefits from the CARES Act expired at the end of July, there’s been a bit of good news for people out of work and struggling to pay bills. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halted many evictions through the end of the year in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus by newly homeless people moving into shelters or merging pods with friends or family.
Still, renters may be hit with an impossible amount of back rent come New Year’s Day, so the eviction crisis isn’t over, and it does nothing to help those who have already lost their homes.
Stoking the flames
A Facebook event that urged armed members to descend on Kenosha, Wisconsin, to violently confront racial justice protesters was not deleted by Facebook as CEO Mark Zuckerberg insinuated, according to an investigation by Buzzfeed. Organizers deleted the event on their own after a 17-year-old white gunman allegedly killed two protesters.
This despite Facebook receiving and reviewing hundreds of complaints about the event, which included comments from people discussing how they would kill “looters and rioters.” At least four manual reviews of the event by content moderators determined it did not violate Facebook’s community standards, the Buzzfeed investigation determined, despite intense scrutiny of the platform in recent months for its role in spreading hate speech and misinformation.
The event and the group stayed up long enough for some members to celebrate the shooting once it had been reported on the news.
Still waters
Coca-Cola has a new senior VP marketing for North America. Melanie Boulden joined the soft drink giant a year ago and had been leading its “stills” business—non-carbonated drinks. She has also held positions at Reebok and Crayola, so “her promotion to marketing VP signals that Coke could be taking a fresh look at its ad approach, given that she is still relatively new at the company and has previous experience outside of consumer packaged goods,” writes Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.
The role will give Boulden influence over Coke’s Super Bowl and Olympics marketing, both of which are up in the air given the tenuousness of live sporting events. The company’s global revenue fell 28 percent in the second quarter, and it’s offered voluntary separation to 4,000 employees.
At Reebok, Boulden led the "Sport the Unexpected" campaign that featured Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande in fashion forward spots. And “Be More Human” enlisted Danai Gurira of “Black Panther” fame.
Just briefly
The Dark Knight pauses: Production of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” has halted just days after it started shooting again. Lead actor Robert Pattinson contracted coronavirus, raising questions about safety on set as crew and actors try to get through shoots while staying socially distanced and masked. An assistant director at Tool of North America recently died of COVID-19, though it is unclear whether he contracted the virus on set or elsewhere.
Green meat?: Meat producer Smithfield Foods is committing to going carbon negative by 2030. That means not only offsetting the carbon emitted by raising, feeding, slaughtering and shipping animal meat but ultimately taking carbon out of the atmosphere, whether with carbon capture technology, purchasing offsets or creating carbon sinks, like planting trees.
TMI: In Apple’s latest spot, people shout personal info to strangers in public. No, it’s not a new way to encourage social distancing. “Each scene of the satirical ad is tailored to specific data privacy offerings of the iPhone,” writes Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz. “An office scene of two colleagues blurting out their text conversations about their workplace and coworkers is meant to highlight end-to-end encryption of iMessages, so that they’re only seen by the sender and recipients, not Apple.” Brazen admissions about an impending divorce and a new baby highlight tracking prevention.
That does it for today’s Wake-Up Call. We're off Monday for Labor Day and will return Tueaday, Sept. 8. Thanks for reading and we hope you are all staying safe and well. For more industry news and insight, follow us on Twitter: @adage.
From CMO Strategy to the Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, we’ve got newsletters galore. See them all here.
Subscribers make the difference. Individual, group and corporate subscriptions are available—including access to our Ad Age Datacenter. Find options at AdAge.com/membership.