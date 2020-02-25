Mondelēz to buy Thomas H. Lee-owned bakery for $1.2 billion
Mondelēz International Inc. says it’s buying Give & Go Prepared Foods, the Canadian owner of the Two-Bite Brownies brand, from the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners. The food giant is paying $1.2 billion to buy the company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mondelēz, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News, didn’t provide financial terms in a press release announcing the deal Tuesday. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of the year.
Representatives for Mondelēz and Thomas H. Lee declined to comment on the terms.
Toronto-based Give & Go Prepared Foods was founded in 1989 and now has 1,500 employees, according to its website. Its brands include Kimberley’s Bakeshoppe and Mason St. Bakehouse.
“We are passionate about the consumer and this acquisition is very much on trend,” said Glen Walter President of North America for Mondelēz International in an interview. “We are very passionate about the on-the-go snack.”
Thomas H. Lee Partners bought Give & Go in 2016 from Omers Private Equity. Give & Go has since acquired Create-A-Treat, Nafta Foods & Packaging and Uncle Wallace’s Bake Shoppe to help build up the company.
Confectioneries and bakeries are undergoing a transition as consumers demand healthier products, including vegan options.
In July, Mondelēz acquired a majority interest in Perfect Snacks, a maker of nut-butter based protein bars. Mondelēz’s Cadbury business is developing a plant-based version of its flagship Dairy Milk chocolate brand, The Telegraph reported in February.
Mondelēz fell less than 1 percent in early trading Tuesday. The shares have gained 22 percent in the past year. The S&P 500 Packaged Foods Index, in which Mondelēz has about 30 percent weighting, is up about 18 percent over the same time period.
—Bloomberg News with Ad Age staff