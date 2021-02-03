NBCUniversal to debut developer conference for its ad platform
NBCUniversal is boosting the visibility of its advertising platform to marketers with ONE21, an annual developer's conference, which debuts on March 22. The company says the event will help marketers and advertisers learn about the audience capabilities of the NBCUniversal One Platform and its newfound global reach.
The conference also gives NBCUniversal parent company Comcast a chance to show off its new international business offering, after acquiring Sky, the British broadcaster and telecommunications company, in 2018 for $39 billion.
ONE21 refers to NBCUniversal’s One Platform, the conglomerate’s advertising platform, which provides TV distribution capabilities worldwide, access to data and strategic targeting, measurement solutions and trends and insights.
The company plans to announce new technology, data and digital partnerships at the event, said Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer, NBCUniversal, advertising and partnerships.
"ONE21” will give our partners a full view of the technology that powers their plans, the stories that connect them to consumers, and the commerce tools that drive results," Feldman said in a statement.
ONE21 will demonstrate how NBCUniversal will leverage its strong content portfolio to bolster its platform. “Everything we do is based off of the most premium content in the marketplace,” said Feldman. “That is the difference between us and the traditional platforms.” The conference will also include insights into the company’s audiences, their interactions with content and the best ways to reach them.
NBCUniversal says the virtual event will be shot in a dynamic way using production techniques to help show off the wider NBCUniversal group. “What it’s not going to be is a Zoom call,” said Feldman.