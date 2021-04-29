News

New York City to fully reopen for business on July 1

'This is going to be the summer of New York City,' says Mayor Bill de Blasio
By Lizeth Beltran. Published on April 29, 2021.
Social distancing in Domino Park, Brooklyn, NY.

Credit: Associated Press

New York City will fully reopen on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show.

No specific details have been released yet by the de Blasio administration but the mayor emphasized that the city is ready for stores, businesses, offices and theaters to reopen at "full strength."

"We're seeing people who have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers—6.3 million vaccinations in New York City to date," the mayor said. "We know the vaccination effort is going to grow and grow. We gotta keep working hard at that."

De Blasio is following suit as Cuomo has also been easing restrictions, citing the drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Although the mayor doesn't have unilateral power to lift remaining pandemic restrictions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that power still lies solely with him.

De Blasio told Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe that the state always has a say but added that "we here in New York City, we’re ready to come back and come back strong.”

On Wednesday Cuomo announced he would lift the curfew on outdoor dining on May 17, indoor dining on May 31, and the ban on bar seating on May 3.

Restaurants will still need to ensure parties are six feet apart.

The curfew for catered events where guests can prove they've been vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted on May 17. The curfew for all catered events lifts May 31.

"This is going to be the summer of New York City," the mayor said.

—Crain's New York Business

