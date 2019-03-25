Mueller's findings prompt Trump campaigning and Apple gears up for TV event: Monday Wake-Up Call

Credit: Composite image Dennis Brack/Bloomberg News

With President Trump cleared of collusion with Russia in the 2016 election by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to the summary by Attorney General William Barr, his team is already using the private findings for campaigning. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump's advisers on Sunday began crafting plans to use it as a line of attack against Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

It's already started, in fact: The Journal reports that the Trump campaign on Sunday evening began fundraising with a video titled "Collusion Hoax." It invited people to text the word "WITCHHUNT" to a campaign phone number to sign up for alerts. Expect more fallout from Mueller today, including how the news media responds. (As far as how it has already affected programming, The New York Times reports that the news interrupted golf on NBC and coverage of a professional video-game contest on ABC Sunday night).

Apple's big announcement

Apple is set to unveil its new TV strategy in Cupertino, California, later today, after teasing investors for months about its ambitions to become a streaming service company, and A-list Hollywood is expected to be in the house.

Speculation is rife as to what the service will consist of. The company is expected to unveil footage of original shows, as well as a new TV app that will let people subscribe to different channels in a single click, reports the Wall Street Journal.

But already, some are saying it won't be a Netflix killer. On Friday Bloomberg reported that investors could greet the news "with yawns," adding that it's "unlikely [for now] to be a game-changer." And, according to Recode, "One thing Apple won't do is unveil a serious competitor to Netflix, Hulu, Disney, or any other entertainment giant trying to sell streaming video subscriptions to consumers. Instead, Apple's main focus, at least for now, will be helping other people sell streaming video subscriptions and taking a cut of the transaction."

It's not all about TV however: Apple also plans to showcase a News app with access to more than 200 magazines and newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal, as outlets reported last week, including The New York Times.

Pinterest files IPO

Tech giant Pinterest filed its initial public offering Friday and, as Ad Age's George Slefo reports, it revealed the platform is doing well: revenue is surging, despite the fact that it's still losing money. Pinterest lost nearly $183 million in 2016, but only $63 million in 2018. Overall revenue has increased from $300 million to $756 million during the same time frame.

The company also said that it has more than 250 million monthly active users, two-thirds of whom are female and include "eight out of ten moms."

Also: Pinterest plans to be listed as "PINS" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Just briefly:

DDB's new logo: DDB is going back to its roots with a change of visual identity, reports Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz. The resdesign harkens back to the agency's first logo, which stacked Doyle and Dane's Ds atop each other to form Bernbach's B. As Diaz says, it "seems to train the spotlight more prominently on co-founder Bernbach." You can watch a video about the new look here.

Snap disappointment: Snapchat's private marketplace for premium video advertising is pleasing advertisers but disappointing media partners, reports Ad Age's Garrett Sloane, as publishers don't have the power over ad deals that they hoped. Read more here.

Viking brand gets battering: Viking Cruises has said it will compensate passengers of the Viking Sky, which finally reached shore on Sunday after being stranded off the Norwegian coast in bad weather with hundreds of people airlifted by helicopter, reports The New York Times. People tweeted cheers as it arrived in Molde, with some 890 people left on board. Torstein Hagen, the Norwegian founder and chairman of Viking Cruises, said people would get their money back, and be "invited again."

Sackler Trust halts U.K. donations

The Sackler family, whose fortune stems from Purdue Pharma, makers of OxyContin, is "temporarily" halting philanthropic donations in the U.K., reports The Guardian. The decision comes after major institutions have refused Sackler money due to Purdue's role in the opioid crisis, including New York's Guggenheim Museum, and the Tate group of art galleries in England.

'Sexist' PSA: Germany's transport ministry is in trouble for a "sexist" cycling PSA, writes The New York Post. The ad in question features a model wearing just a helmet and underwear, with the slogan: "Looks like shit. But saves my life." The women's coalition of Germany's Social Democratic Party has complained, the Post says, while Germany's family affairs minister Franziska Giffey posted a photo of herself fully clothed on a bike on Facebook with the caption "fully dressed also goes well with a helmet!"

Ad of the Day: The chess world is calling out racism in a new UNESCO-backed campaign. As Ad Age's I-Hsien Sherwood, in explains modern chess white always goes first, but in a film by BBDO Dusseldorf, grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri let black make the first move to symbolize how color shouldn't determine who gets a leg up. Watch the film here, and meanwhile check out Creativity's Top 5 most innovative brand ideas from last week, including Ubisoft planting a podcast promoting "The Division 2" within another video game.

