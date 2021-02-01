Northwell Health encourages New Yorkers to get healthy in new campaign
New York State’s largest medical provider, Northwell Health, today debuted a new advertising campaign that challenges residents of New York City to elevate their perceptions of what holistic health means by thinking beyond the classic diet-and-exercise mantra.
Titled “Raise Health,” the new batch of ads from agency StrawberryFrog calls on New Yorkers to both partake in traditional wellness strategies while rallying against societal ills that damage the collective public health, including food insecurity, gun violence and social injustice.
The cross-channel campaign, which is anchored by a 30-second TV spot, comes about 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic first devastated the United States, with densely populated New York becoming the country’s earliest epicenter.
“As we work to roll out the vaccine to millions of New Yorkers, the almost year-long battle against COVID-19 demonstrates the need to make public health our biggest priority,” says Northwell’s chief marketing officer Ramon Soto. And in “Raise Health,” health-conscious living and standing up for what’s right are equal parts of the equation.
“We’re confident that this campaign will help galvanize people around the mission and make them aware of what they can do and what we as a health system can do to help,” Soto adds.
In addition to its commercial—which includes shots of maskless people at what appears to be a Black Lives Matter demonstration—Northwell’s media rollout includes out-of-home, radio and social elements, as well as a print ad in the New York Times, all of which frame its “Raise Health” call to action as a challenge to New Yorkers to embrace healthy lifestyles.
The health care provider’s campaign also includes a dedicated webpage for “health raisers” that tackles a wide range of topics Northwell wants to address: the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, racism as a public health crisis, anxiety management tips and more.
“We hope [the campaign] brings optimism and positivity to those that need it, and we hope all New Yorkers participate in the Raise Health movement in their own personal way,” says Dan Langlitz, StrawberryFrog’s head of expansion.