Procter & Gamble moves 'Queen Collective' multicultural films to BET

Partnership between Queen Latifah and Tribeca Studios will see two new films and two existing titles move from Hulu to BET on June 13
By Jack Neff. Published on June 12, 2020.
P&G calls for people with power to make a 'choice,' and Lululemon moves ahead: Friday Wake-Up Call

In Olay-sponsored 'Gloves Off,' police officer Tiara Brown moonlights as a boxer.

Credit: BET

Procter & Gamble Co. is moving its Queen Collective series of short films from Hulu to BET on June 13 with premieres of two new films joining two prior ones that came out last year. 

The Queen Collective launched in 2018 in partnership with Queen Latifah and Tribeca Studios, to accelerate gender and racial equality behind the camera through mentoring, production support and distribution opportunities for multicultural female directors.

The new films include “Tangled Roots,” directed by Samantha Knowles and sponsored by P&G’s My Black Is Beautiful, which follows female activists, lawmakers and mothers fighting against hair discrimination, focusing on Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott pressing for state legislation.

Another film “Gloves Off,” sponsored by Olay and co-directed by Nadine Natour and Ugonna Okpalaoka, follows African-American police officer Tiara Brown, who moonlights as a boxer.

Pritchard says the move from Hulu to BET was shepherded by “our good friend Louis Carr,” president-media sales of BET, who approached Pritchard after the first Queen Collective films debuted last year.

“Louis was awesome about giving us the distribution and assuring we could get this out there,” Pritchard says. Carr and ViacomCBS President-Chief Advertising Revenue Officer JoAnn Ross also lined P&G up as sole sponsor of Tuesday night’s special “Justice for All,” where P&G ran two of its ads from the past two years on racial bias, “The Talk” and “The Look.”

P&G has been ready this week with a series of ads and content on racial bias and diversity, including The Choice, because of a pipeline that already existed. Pritchard has pushed in recent years the need for greater diversity of “behind-the-camera” talent and advertising, and more frequent and accurate portrayal of people of color in ads and media.

“Advertising, media and films affect bias,” he says. “And that’s why we started doing this in earnest.”

