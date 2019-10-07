In promoting edgy 'Joker,' Warner Bros. steers clear of brands
"Joker" dominated U.S. theaters this weekend, bringing in $93.5 million and setting a box office record for October. Warner Bros. Pictures pulled off its record-setting weekend without using many of the marketing tools that come standard with comic book movies.
While other superhero rollouts have leaned on splashy Super Bowl ads and big brand partnerships with companies like Geico and Coca-Cola, Warner Bros. is treating its R-rated Batman prequel more like an arthouse film with a smaller $55 million budget, fall release, film festival debut and no brand partners.
The movie's promotional push began last year with a pair of Instagram posts in September 2018 from director and co-writer, Scott Phillips, sparking a two-week spike in internet searches for the word "joker" according to Google Trends data. Phillips later unveiled the film's first trailer at CinemaCon in April 2019. Warner Bros. has been running traditional TV spots and posted billboards in Times Square and on the Sunset Strip, but the studio has no plans to work with brands to promote the movie. The studio also blocked print and broadcast journalists from its red carpet premieres in Hollywood and New York.
The film won the highest prize at the Venice Film Festival last month, and there's already Oscars buzz about Joaquin Phoenix's lead performance. But "Joker" remains controversial, with some critics saying the movie is too violent and promotes a sympathetic view of its homicidal protagonist. Police have increased their presence at movie theaters in major cities following warnings from the FBI of online chatter about committing acts of violence at screenings. A Huntington Beach, Calif. theater had to shut down on Thursday after a threat was reported to police.
"Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind," Warner Bros. says in a statement. "It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."
"Joker" isn't the first villain-led movie from DC Entertainment, the comic book unit of Warner Bros. Entertainment. The studio released "Suicide Squad," with Jared Leto as its Joker, in 2016. The PG-13 project avoided the same public criticism as the R-rated "Joker," secured a partnership with Samsung and grossed $746 million globally at the box office.