Quiz: Guess the executive by their home office

Now that the industry is working remotely, humble kitchens, spare rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and, oh yes, home offices, have been pressed into service. Can you guess who these spaces belong to?
By Ad Age Staff. Published on April 08, 2020.

Remember going into the office? We don’t either. The coronavirus has changed so much about our daily lives that working from home has become the new normal.

We hope this will give you some measure of enjoyment while you are cooped up at home, and who knows, it might just give you a leg up when pitching a new client or prospective agency employer. (Just love your sofa cushions!).

  1. 1)

    testOffice
    David DemuthPresident and CEO at Doner
    Terri MeyerCo-CEO, Co-Founder at Terri & Sandy
    Bob LiodicePresident & CEO at ANA
    Jason DelandFounding partner, Anomaly

  2. 2)

    This is an image of an office.
    Aaron WaltonCEO Walton Isaacson
    Leeann LeahyCEO at The VIA Agency
    Andrea BrimmerChief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally Financial
    Marianne MalinaPresident at GSD&M

  3. 3)

    This is an image of an office.
    Omid AmidiCreative Director at Johannes Leonardo
    Jeff GoodbyCo-Chairman at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
    Alastair GreenExecutive Creative Director at Team One
    Lisa ClunieCo-Founder and CEO at JOAN

  4. 4)

    This is an image of an office.
    Scott HagedornCEO at Omnicom Media Group
    Richard EdelmanPresident and CEO, Edelman
    Emily WilcoxHead of Account Management, Johannes Leonardo
    Leeann LeahyCEO at The VIA Agency

  5. 5)

    This is an image of an office.
    Rob PalmerExecutive Creative Director at Opinionated
    Bob LiodicePresident & CEO at ANA
    Terri MeyerCo-CEO, Co-Founder at Terri & Sandy
    Stan RichardsPrincipal at The Richards Group

  6. 6)

    This is an image of an office.
    Margaret JohnsonChief Creative Officer at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
    David DemuthPresident and CEO at Doner
    Aaron WaltonCEO Walton Isaacson
    Jeff GoodbyCo-Chairman at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

  7. 7)

    This is an image of an office.
    Emily WilcoxHead of Account Management, Johannes Leonardo
    Stan RichardsPrincipal at The Richards Group
    Alastair GreenExecutive Creative Director at Team One
    Leeann LeahyCEO at The VIA Agency

  8. 8)

    This is an image of an office.
    Jaime RobinsonCo-Founder and CCO at JOAN
    Bob LiodicePresident & CEO at ANA
    Scott HagedornCEO at Omnicom Media Group
    Richard EdelmanPresident and CEO, Edelman

  9. 9)

    This is an image of an office.
    Andrea BrimmerChief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally Financial
    Jaime RobinsonCo-Founder and CCO at JOAN
    Lisa ClunieCo-Founder and CEO at JOAN
    Rob PalmerExecutive Creative Director at Opinionated

  10. 10)

    This is an image of an office.
    Terri MeyerCo-CEO, Co-Founder at Terri & Sandy
    Bob LiodicePresident & CEO at ANA
    Marianne MalinaPresident at GSD&M
    Jason DelandFounding partner, Anomaly

  11. 11)

    This is an image of an office.
    Margaret JohnsonChief Creative Officer at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
    Richard EdelmanPresident and CEO, Edelman
    Stan RichardsPrincipal at The Richards Group
    Susan HoffmanChairman and global creative director at Wieden+Kennedy

  12. 12)

    This is an image of an office.
    Alastair GreenExecutive Creative Director at Team One
    Jeff GoodbyCo-Chairman at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
    Emily WilcoxHead of Account Management, Johannes Leonardo
    Lisa ClunieCo-Founder and CEO at JOAN

  13. 13)

    This is an image of an office.
    Andrea BrimmerChief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally Financial at Ally Financial
    Leeann LeahyCEO at The VIA Agency
    Jason DelandFounding partner, Anomaly
    Omid AmidiCreative Director at Johannes Leonardo

  14. 14)

    This is an image of an office.
    Scott HagedornCEO at Omnicom Media Group
    Bob LiodicePresident & CEO at ANA
    Terri MeyerCo-CEO, Co-Founder at Terri & Sandy
    David DemuthPresident and CEO at Doner

  15. 15)

    This is an image of an office.
    Richard EdelmanPresident and CEO, Edelman
    Marianne MalinaPresident at GSD&M
    Andrea BrimmerChief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally Financial
    Margaret JohnsonChief Creative Officer at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

  16. 16)

    This is an image of an office.
    Rob PalmerExecutive Creative Director at Opinionated
    Richard EdelmanPresident and CEO, Edelman
    Alastair GreenExecutive Creative Director at Team One
    Emily WilcoxHead of Account Management, Johannes Leonardo

  17. 17)

    This is an image of an office.
    Bob LiodicePresident & CEO at ANA
    Jeff GoodbyCo-Chairman at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
    Jaime RobinsonCo-Founder and CCO at JOAN
    Susan HoffmanChairman and global creative director at Wieden+Kennedy

  18. 18)

    This is an image of an office.
    Lisa ClunieCo-Founder and CEO at JOAN
    Stan RichardsPrincipal at The Richards Group
    Susan HoffmanChairman and global creative director at Wieden+Kennedy
    David DemuthPresident and CEO at Doner

  19. 19)

    This is an image of an office.
    Emily WilcoxHead of Account Management, Johannes Leonardo
    Marianne MalinaPresident at GSD&M
    Scott HagedornCEO at Omnicom Media Group
    Margaret JohnsonChief Creative Officer at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

  20. 20)

    This is an image of an office.
    Rob PalmerExecutive Creative Director at Opinionated
    Aaron WaltonCEO Walton Isaacson
    Terri MeyerCo-CEO, Co-Founder at Terri & Sandy
    Omid AmidiCreative Director at Johannes Leonardo

