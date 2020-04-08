News
Quiz: Guess the executive by their home office
Now that the industry is working remotely, humble kitchens, spare rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and, oh yes, home offices, have been pressed into service. Can you guess who these spaces belong to?
Remember going into the office? We don’t either. The coronavirus has changed so much about our daily lives that working from home has become the new normal.
We hope this will give you some measure of enjoyment while you are cooped up at home, and who knows, it might just give you a leg up when pitching a new client or prospective agency employer. (Just love your sofa cushions!).