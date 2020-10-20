News

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback during COVID

The pandemic has disrupted consumer spending trends, data from Deloitte’s holiday survey confirms
Published on October 20, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google sued by U.S. for monopoly abuse in landmark antitrust case
Credit: Bloomberg

Concert tickets in your stocking and a travel itinerary under the tree? No way: It’s 2020, and stuff is back in style.

While spending on experiences was the rage in recent years—sparking a number of retailers to rethink their central business strategies—COVID-19 has disrupted the trend, data from Deloitte’s holiday survey confirms.

Average U.S. household spending this holiday season is expected to decrease 7% from 2019, with a sharp 34% drop in travel spending accounting for most of the decrease, according to Rod Sides, a Deloitte vice chairman. Some of the money normally spent away from home will go toward non-gift purchases, like home furnishings and seasonal decor.

“We’re seeing a shift in terms of what people are buying,” Sides said. “Folks are focused on the home and a little more decorating. Destination travel isn’t there like it has been in the past.”

A season-long move away from experiences is good news for companies like Bed Bath & Beyond, which reported a sales rebound this summer as consumers stocked up on items for their homes. It could even give a boost to recent retail laggards, like Gap and Marshalls-owner TJX Cos., which have had more trouble luring in homebound customers who are are replacing wardrobes far less frequently this year.

The shift was already apparent in September retail sales released Friday, which rose at the fastest pace in three months. The broad-based gain likely reflects consumers tapping savings and funds from temporary extra jobless benefits, plus delayed back-to-school shopping.

“With less spending on personal services such as travel and entertainment outside the home, some of that money is shifting to retail cash registers,” chief economist at the National Retail Federation, Jack Kleinhenz, said in a statement.

Related articles
Watch: Sarah Hofstetter on pandemic retail trends that may impact the holidays
Jeanine Poggi
Holiday shopping and promos to start earlier than ever this year
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Amazon launches invite-only luxury offering in another blow to department stores
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Macy’s sees signs of recovery with demand starting to return
Opinion: The new Black Friday starts now
Vincent DeSantis

Rebecca Shaw, a 25-year-old social media manager in Philadelphia, is one shopper having to rethink her holiday spending plans. She normally loves gifting family members experiences for Christmas, like indoor skydiving vouchers or sporting event tickets. But with the coronavirus still spreading, she’s now considering Visa gift cards or paying several months of subscription boxes as Christmas presents.

“Material things can go missing, but memories can be there forever,” said Shaw. “I’d rather make memories doing something like painting with a twist or going to a museum instead of buying a T-shirt that may not fit or something that can expire.”

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google sued by U.S. for monopoly abuse in landmark antitrust case

Google sued by U.S. for monopoly abuse in landmark antitrust case
Apple Music TV is the new (old) MTV, plus TMI about Jeffrey Toobin’s ZDI: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Apple Music TV is the new (old) MTV, plus TMI about Jeffrey Toobin’s ZDI: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Apple retains top spot in Interbrand’s 2020 brand value ranking

Apple retains top spot in Interbrand’s 2020 brand value ranking
Bruce Willis hypes DieHard batteries (!) and Facebook blocks millions (!!) of ads: Monday Wake-Up Call

Bruce Willis hypes DieHard batteries (!) and Facebook blocks millions (!!) of ads: Monday Wake-Up Call
Stan Richards fires himself, and #MeToo turns 3: Friday Wake-Up Call

Stan Richards fires himself, and #MeToo turns 3: Friday Wake-Up Call
Publicis stems decline in the third quarter but outlook for the fourth is cautious

Publicis stems decline in the third quarter but outlook for the fourth is cautious
The Richards Group keeps bleeding clients, and dueling town halls tonight: Thursday Wake-Up Call

The Richards Group keeps bleeding clients, and dueling town halls tonight: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Kraft pulls ‘suggestive’ Mac & Cheese ads and Motel 6 fires Richards Group over racist remark: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Kraft pulls ‘suggestive’ Mac & Cheese ads and Motel 6 fires Richards Group over racist remark: Wednesday Wake-Up Call