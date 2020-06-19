News

Roaring U.S. auto sales spur JPMorgan to raise price targets

The auto market is bouncing back nearly as fast as it fell, making the hope of a V-shaped recovery real
Published on June 19, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
AMC backpedals, mandates masks for all moviegoers following public outcry

A worker cleans a counter while another worker, wearing a protective mask, sits behind a plastic shield at a General Motors Co. Buick and GMC car dealership in Woodbridge, New Jersey, U.S, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. 

Credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

The U.S. auto market is bouncing back nearly as fast as it fell, making the hope of a V-shaped recovery real.

New vehicle sales and used vehicle prices are recovering in May and June almost as fast as they declined in March and April, according to JPMorgan. “We didn’t call it, nor did we expect it, but numerous data points all suggest the U.S. auto industry is in the midst of a once fabled but clearly no longer mythical ‘V-shaped recovery,’” JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a report.

That rebound prompted JPMorgan to raise its 2020 U.S. light vehicle seasonally adjusted annual sales rate (SAAR)—a closely watched sales measure—by one million, to 14.5 million. The figure, materially above implied estimates from IHS Automotive of 13.2 million, also pushed JPMorgan to raise earnings per share estimates for automakers and suppliers, and led to higher price targets for Tesla, General Motors and Ferrari.

“The comeback in sales and prices has been faster than most anyone presumed,” Brinkman said. “And because the shutdown of production lasted as long as it did amidst the more resilient than expected demand, inventories are now lean (even sparse), supporting an even sharper rebound in production, which comes as a relief to the entire supply chain.”

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AMC backpedals, mandates masks for all moviegoers following public outcry

AMC backpedals, mandates masks for all moviegoers following public outcry
Electronic Arts sees social features as the future of gaming

Electronic Arts sees social features as the future of gaming
Apple to close some U.S. stores again as COVID-19 cases spike

Apple to close some U.S. stores again as COVID-19 cases spike
Google attacked by publishers for refusing to pay for news

Google attacked by publishers for refusing to pay for news
Subway brings back the $5 Footlong—but not for long

Subway brings back the $5 Footlong—but not for long
Troubling tales of rampant racism at ad agencies, and Juneteenth gets its due at last: Friday Wake-Up Call

Troubling tales of rampant racism at ad agencies, and Juneteenth gets its due at last: Friday Wake-Up Call
Burger King’s 'Moldy Whopper' is the big winner at the One Show

Burger King’s 'Moldy Whopper' is the big winner at the One Show
WPP commits to diversity reforms and a letter from Black professionals sparks a nonprofit: Thursday Wake-Up Call

WPP commits to diversity reforms and a letter from Black professionals sparks a nonprofit: Thursday Wake-Up Call