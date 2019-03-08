SXSW 2019: What's hot ... and what's not

Credit: Rambler, Topo Chico/ The CocaCola Company

Depending on whom you ask, South by Soutwest is either: a meeting of the brightest brand minds in one of the hippest cities on earth; an opportunity to glimpse what's next before it arrives; or "agency inspiration week," as one major agency CEO put it derisively over Manhattans last week—an opportunity for a few creatives to log an expense account-blanching bacchanal of booze and BBQ.

Maybe it's all of the above?

Ad Age will be there, strictly for reportorial reasons. We've already pounded the pavement, though, and come up with this handy guide to what's hot and what's not in the Lone Star State capital this week.

Hold our queso, we're goin' in.