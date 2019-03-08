SXSW 2019: What's hot ... and what's not

On the ground in Austin? Here's how to live like a local (hint: toss the Topo and crack open a Rambler)

Credit: Rambler, Topo Chico/ The CocaCola Company

Depending on whom you ask, South by Soutwest is either: a meeting of the brightest brand minds in one of the hippest cities on earth; an opportunity to glimpse what's next before it arrives; or "agency inspiration week," as one major agency CEO put it derisively over Manhattans last week—an opportunity for a few creatives to log an expense account-blanching bacchanal of booze and BBQ.

Maybe it's all of the above?

Ad Age will be there, strictly for reportorial reasons. We've already pounded the pavement, though, and come up with this handy guide to what's hot and what's not in the Lone Star State capital this week.

Hold our queso, we're goin' in.

Hot: Gen Alpha Not: Gen Z
Hot: Bloody "Game of Thrones" activations Not: Bloody "Westworld" activations
Hot: TicToc Not: TikTok
Hot: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ Not: Torchy's Tacos
Hot: Making actual deals Not: "Agency inspiration week"
Hot: Rambler Not: Topo Chico
Hot: Avocado sneakers Not: Avocado toast
Hot: Complaining about the weather Not: The weather in Austin this week
Hot: Patreon Not: Kickstarter
Hot: La Barbecue Not: Franklin Barbecue
Hot: Being a little bit evil Not: "Don't be evil"
Hot: AOC stans Not: Bernie bros
Hot: Spicy Boys hot chicken truck Not: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
Hot: Apps that protect your data Not: Apps that track your everything
Hot: Cannabis beer Not: Bespoke whiskey
Hot: "Fortnite" ads Not: Snapchat lenses
Hot: Overwatch League Not: Fortnite dances
Hot: 12th St. Not: E 6th St.
Hot: Disgruntled Facebook moderators Not: Startup stars
Hot: Microdosing Not: Vape pens
Hot: Dallas Not: Austin
