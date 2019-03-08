SXSW 2019: What's hot ... and what's not

Depending on whom you ask, South by Soutwest is either: a meeting of the brightest brand minds in one of the hippest cities on earth; an opportunity to glimpse what's next before it arrives; or "agency inspiration week," as one major agency CEO put it derisively over Manhattans last week—an opportunity for a few creatives to log an expense account-blanching bacchanal of booze and BBQ.
Maybe it's all of the above?
Ad Age will be there, strictly for reportorial reasons. We've already pounded the pavement, though, and come up with this handy guide to what's hot and what's not in the Lone Star State capital this week.
Hold our queso, we're goin' in.
|Hot: Gen Alpha
|Not: Gen Z
|Hot: Bloody "Game of Thrones" activations
|Not: Bloody "Westworld" activations
|Hot: TicToc
|Not: TikTok
|Hot: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
|Not: Torchy's Tacos
|Hot: Making actual deals
|Not: "Agency inspiration week"
|Hot: Rambler
|Not: Topo Chico
|Hot: Avocado sneakers
|Not: Avocado toast
|Hot: Complaining about the weather
|Not: The weather in Austin this week
|Hot: Patreon
|Not: Kickstarter
|Hot: La Barbecue
|Not: Franklin Barbecue
|Hot: Being a little bit evil
|Not: "Don't be evil"
|Hot: AOC stans
|Not: Bernie bros
|Hot: Spicy Boys hot chicken truck
|Not: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
|Hot: Apps that protect your data
|Not: Apps that track your everything
|Hot: Cannabis beer
|Not: Bespoke whiskey
|Hot: "Fortnite" ads
|Not: Snapchat lenses
|Hot: Overwatch League
|Not: Fortnite dances
|Hot: 12th St.
|Not: E 6th St.
|Hot: Disgruntled Facebook moderators
|Not: Startup stars
|Hot: Microdosing
|Not: Vape pens
|Hot: Dallas
|Not: Austin