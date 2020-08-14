News

TikTok signs deal with Yankees even as Trump threatens U.S. ban

Team account on app to feature highlights, player interactions
Published on August 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Retailers launch lobbying group to fight counterfeit goods on Amazon
Credit: Getty Images

Despite facing a possible takeover or expulsion from the U.S., TikTok continues to make deals.

The New York Yankees signed a deal with the controversial video-sharing app in an effort to reach younger, digital-savvy fans.

The multiyear agreement with the baseball team gives the app behind-the-scenes programming with players, weekly highlights and “custom, fan-first experiences” on the Yankees’ TikTok account, according to a blog post.

The exposure could help the Yankees appeal to more teens and 20-somethings. It could also help the team’s cable channel—YES Network—reach a demographic that largely ignores cable TV.

The average baseball television viewer is 57 years old, according to a 2017 study in Sports Business Journal.

Major League Baseball is almost a third through its COVID-19-shortened 60-game season. The reduction from the usual 162 games means the YES Network has fewer match-ups to broadcast and less time this year to attract new fans.

TikTok is under pressure from the Trump administration, which has declared the service a national-security threat and issued an executive order banning it from the country. Microsoft Corp. has been negotiating with TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., to buy the U.S. operations in a move that could satisfy the administration.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Retailers launch lobbying group to fight counterfeit goods on Amazon

Retailers launch lobbying group to fight counterfeit goods on Amazon
Pinterest to announce new board member to appease protesting workers

Pinterest to announce new board member to appease protesting workers
Fortnite spoofs Apple and files a lawsuit, and pumpkin spice just won't stay away: Friday Wake-Up Call

Fortnite spoofs Apple and files a lawsuit, and pumpkin spice just won't stay away: Friday Wake-Up Call
Trump spends big on the late-night TV shows that ridicule him daily

Trump spends big on the late-night TV shows that ridicule him daily
Uber and Lyft could abandon California, and QAnon hijacks a hashtag: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Uber and Lyft could abandon California, and QAnon hijacks a hashtag: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built empire, dies at 97

Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built empire, dies at 97
Baby Nut’s worrisome rapid aging, plus Burger King’s shouty face masks: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Baby Nut’s worrisome rapid aging, plus Burger King’s shouty face masks: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
College football on the brink after Big Ten, Pac-12 scrap seasons

College football on the brink after Big Ten, Pac-12 scrap seasons