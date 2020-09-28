TikTok wins U.S. reprieve as Trump battles tax revelations: Monday Wake-Up Call
TikTok wins ban reprieve
In the latest twist to the TikTok saga, the video-sharing app has won a temporary reprieve from a ban on downloads in the U.S. As Bloomberg News reports, on Sunday a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration order to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores. The ban would have gone into effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
The judge declined to grant an injunction on a separate set of prohibitions scheduled for Nov. 12 that are designed to further curb the app’s use in the U.S. But November is a long way off, and, in the meantime, TikTok owner ByteDance said in a statement that it was pleased with the ruling and would maintain its dialogue with the U.S. government over the proposed sale of TikTok's U.S assets.
It’s the second legal ruling against the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on Chinese apps, after WeChat won an injunction against a ban last week. However, President Trump has other battles to fight, in particular the New York Times’ revelations about his tax affairs published this weekend. Among the key findings: Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that The Times examined. Trump has, predictably, already called the allegations “fake news” at a White House news conference.
Pandemic puppy shortage
A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, the saying goes. Even so, anyone wanting to buy a puppy in time for the holidays had better get in there quick. Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports that there’s likely to be a puppy shortage this year, with the popularity of canine pets soaring due to the pandemic. The reason? “People working at home and doing their best to be socially distant have been turning to pups for companionship.”
The American Kennel Club is seeing registrations running 10 percent higher than a year ago, and Naama Bloom, chief marketing officer of PuppySpot, tells Neff that people wanting a puppy by the holidays should get their orders in by October. “When you’re planning to get a dog as a holiday gift, you need to think in advance,” she says. “This isn’t like two-day shipping from Amazon.”
R/GA departures continue
The exodus of top executives from R/GA continues with the news that Global Chief Marketing Officer Jess Greenwood is leaving the agency to join Apple. Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse and Judann Pollack report that Greenwood will become senior director of strategy and marketing communications as part of Apple's in-house agency team. The move reunites her with Nick Law, VP marketing communications integration at Apple, who spent 17 years at R/GA before briefly joining Publicis and later departing for Apple.
Greenwood’s departure comes two weeks after Ad Age broke the news that six executives within R/GA's business transformation practice would be leaving to start their own consultancy. And last Thursday, R/GA Global Executive Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Carl Desir, resigned for a new opportunity that has not yet been made public.
Just briefly
Prime Mover: Amazon has confirmed its delayed Prime Day will take place on Oct. 13 and 14, reports the Wall Street Journal. It marks the second straight year the company has opted to extend the sales period to two days.
The week ahead: Advertising Week kicks off tomorrow in virtual form, with this week’s show coming from London and next week from New York. Also: Trump and Biden square off in the first presidential TV debate, and the likes of Kourtney Kardashian will speak at CleanCon, a virtual event dedicated to clean beauty. Check out our calendar roundup here.
Livestream of the day: Agathe Guerrier, global co-chief strategy officer for TBWA Worldwide, joins Ad Age’s Judann Pollack at 2.30pm EDT today to discuss the future of wellness, including everything from sex tech to dopamine fasting, in the latest live edition of Ad Age Remotely. Watch here.
Creativity of the day: Advertising's uber-celebrity Ryan Reynolds is back again in a humorous social video for Aviation Gin, this time aimed at parents tearing their hair out over homeschooling. The brand is rebadging its 1.75L bottle as “Home School Edition,” which is one of Creativity’s Top 5 ideas of the week. Catch up with our live discussion here.
